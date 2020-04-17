Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Engineers Welcome Level 3 Construction Protocols

Friday, 17 April 2020, 9:38 am
Press Release: Engineering NZ

Clear protocols for restarting construction work at level 3 have been welcomed by Engineering New Zealand.

Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene says the protocols allow engineers to plan for how work can safely restart under level 3, which is critical for economic recovery.

Developed under the Construction Sector Accord umbrella, the protocols cover physical distancing, hygiene practices, site entry and exit, cleaning, deliveries, and visitor protocols.

Ms Freeman-Greene says engineers fully support the Government’s efforts to contain Covid-19 and save lives.

“Lockdown has been tough for the industry, but we are keen to play our part in recovery.

“When it’s safe, economic activity needs to restart as quickly as possible. The projects that engineers design, manage and monitor play a key role in regaining economic momentum.

“It’s been amazing to see how the industry has come together to generate, review and endorse these frameworks for a new way of working.”

The Construction Health and Safety New Zealand (CHASNZ) developed the industry standards in collaboration with government agencies, WorkSafe, Construction Sector Accord member groups and client organisations. And development of the protocols has been led by SiteSafe, Civil Contractors New Zealand and the Accord’s Vertical and Horizontal Leaders, in partnership with industry experts.

“Now it’s really important to share these widely and make sure everyone running a project is clear on their level 3 plan. This isn’t just a tick-box exercise – developing and managing a robust plan on every site is crucial for New Zealand’s health.”

There are two sets of protocols – one for the residential sector, and another for the civil and vertical sectors. They are available here.

