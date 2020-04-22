Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Virtual Learning Bonanza For Global Veterinary Community

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Veterinary Association

Unparalleled learning opportunities will be open to the global veterinary community at the 36th World Veterinary Association Congress (WVAC2020), an online festival of veterinary science.

Hosted by the New Zealand Veterinary Association in partnership with The Webinar Vet, the congress will begin on World Veterinary Day (25 April) and be offered in New Zealand from 26 April.

"We are delighted to partner with The Webinar Vet and reach a global veterinary community while delivering exceptional value and learning opportunities," says NZVA President, Grant McCullough.

WVAC2020 was to be held Auckland from 7-9 April but was cancelled by the World Veterinary Association (WVA) because of concerns it had about the spread of COVID 19 during the event.

WVAC2020 will now deliver most of the content planned for the Auckland event and deliver a mixture of live and recorded lectures also available online to congress delegates for six months.

WVAC2020 will make available 100 hours of Continuing Professional Development across diverse topics in veterinary science including animal welfare, aquaculture, dairy cattle and equine nursing.

"WVAC 2020 is an opportunity for veterinary professionals everywhere to make inroads into their continuing professional development requirements," says Leanne Fecser, NZVA Head of Education.

"We encourage veterinarians everywhere to invest in their education and register their interest today," she says.

"I'm very pleased to be helping this extremely prestigious conference online in these turbulent times. The programme looks excellent and we are extremely confident that we can make this a smooth transition for delegates and speakers," says Anthony Chadwick, CEO at The Webinar Vet

Registrations are open.

