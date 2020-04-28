Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Domino's NZ Fires Up The Ovens Once Again

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Domino's Pizza

Domino's Physical Distancing

Domino’s team members across New Zealand are proudly putting on their uniforms and returning to work this morning, as stores open for their first day of trade after nearly five weeks of Alert Level 4 lockdown.

NZ Domino’s General Manager Cameron Toomey said weeks of planning had gone into the re-opening to ensure the ongoing safety of team members and customers.

“We have been working towards this day since before lockdown even began – making sure that all of our safety processes are as robust as possible to keep our team members and customers safe during this time,” Mr Toomey said.

Domino’s took on board government and World Health Organisation (WHO) advice, and reviewed best-practice from around the world to formulate a number of new safety processes.

“Having access to a global network allowed us to investigate and implement new, preventative measures in an extremely short period of time.

“We had already started using a number of these processes before lockdown began, such as Zero Contact Delivery and more frequent hygiene and sanitisation practices, and have now implemented many more, including physical distancing and temperature testing in our stores,” Mr Toomey said.

“We have also had these processes verified by a third-party to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our team members, customers and communities safe.”

Feeding the frontline was a major focus for the Company prior to the Alert Level 4 lockdown. This morning, Domino’s Head Office staff opened the Mt Eden store early to treat local frontline workers to their favourite pizza.

First pizza out of the oven at the Mt Eden store destined to feed frontline workers this morning

“Prior to lockdown, our local store owners and teams safely delivered around 30,000 pizzas to essential workers across the country.

“After we closed, we then asked the public to nominate frontline organisations to receive vouchers to use upon our re-opening in recognition of their hard work and dedication. We’ll be sending out vouchers for an additional 2,500 pizzas to these worthy recipients in the coming days,” Mr Toomey said.

We know there will be high expectations – from our customers, from our communities and from ourselves but we know we can live up to them.

We understand what a privilege it is to be able to safely serve our local communities at this time and look forward to delivering the joy of pizza to Kiwis once again.”

Domino’s safety procedures include:

  • Zero Contact Delivery (https://www.dominos.co.nz/zero-contact)
  • Robust procedures around cleanliness, sanitisation and safely preparing customer’s orders
  • Physical distancing of team members in-store
  • Temperature testing of all team members prior to beginning their shift
  • Zero Contact Takeaway – currently being trialled in a number of stores prior to rollout in early May.
  • Dom Pizza Checker (https://dompizzachecker.dominos.nz/)

