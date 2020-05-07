Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Premium NZ Collagen Skincare Product Sells Out On South Korea Home Shopping

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Revolution Fibres

A natural New Zealand skincare product has sold out in online sales after just two hours on South Korea’s most influential home shopping network.

The manufacturer of the skincare product, Auckland-based nanofibre producer Revolution Fibres, has now switched its production capacity to face masks to meet COVID-19 demand and to increase the local supply of critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Ray Connor, Revolution Fibres CEO, says while the South Korea campaign was successful, following the COVID-19 announcements Revolution Fibres priority switched to manufacturing filter media for N95 face masks.

“Filtration for respiratory protection from pollution and viruses is what Revolution Fibres made its name on 10 years ago. We have the expertise and we are increasing our capacity to fulfil large scale orders for face masks which are increasingly in demand.”

With AcitvLayr now sold out in South Korea, Revolution Fibres will ramp up production of the skincare product once the lockdown is finished in New Zealand alongside the continued manufacture of filter media for face masks.

ActivLayr is made from premium marine collagen and was developed through an intensive research and development programme over several years, with funding support from the Seafood Innovations Ltd and in collaboration with Sanford and Plant & Food Research.

ActivLayr was advertised on influential South Korean home shopping channels GS and Lotte across two hour-long segments showcasing the skincare product to tens of millions of consumers.

The advertising campaigns for ActivLayr focussed on the premium Tier 1 marine collagen combined with hyaluronic acid (an ingredient to help the skin retain moisture) to deliver an advanced cosmetic application.

The ActivLayr technology is a versatile platform and has been shown to effectively and efficiently deliver a broad range of active ingredients directly into the intradermal and subdermal regions of the skin.

Iain Hosie, Revolution Fibres founder and Technical Director, says a key appeal for the South Korean market is the application method of placing the product onto wet skin like a mask.

“This method of application enables the collagen and bioactive ingredients to be absorbed quickly and efficiently to reduce wrinkles and to maximise the repair and protection of the skin.

“Soluble nanofibres are an emerging class of materials for skin beauty and skin health. A growing number of industries are also embracing what nanofibre can do for increased performance, establishing a competitive edge, and helping to make products better and stronger.”

Last year sales on South Korean home shopping channels topped NZ$14.4 billion. The beauty and personal care category was worth NZ$1.76 billion alone, making it second only to the food and drink sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Revolution Fibres on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 