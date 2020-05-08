Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Real Estate Model Set To Reduce Cost Of Sale For Kiwi Homeowners

Friday, 8 May 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Yelsa

A new property sale model which reduces the need to use real estate agents by pre-qualifying buyers could save Kiwi homeowners hundreds of millions of dollars in commissions according to an industry expert.

Around 115,000 properties are sold in New Zealand each year with an average commission of $38,000 - netting real estate agents an estimated $4.3bn in commission annually.

The new technology which uses an algorithm to match prospective buyers with vendors based on their search criteria will give buyers early access to properties before they go on the market.

Mike Harvey CEO of Yelsa, who developed the new pre-market tool, says the property market is set for a period of extended uncertainty as the impact of the current health crisis hits the economy.

Harvey who has sold more than $300m of property over the past 20 years, says a reduced fee structure will become important to those wanting to maximise the return on their property, and savings on marketing and agents fees will go some way to ensure that.

The new process will see vendors in direct contact with prospective purchasers and will use the platform to take on a number of functions currently managed by agents - avoiding paying commission which can exceed 10% and hundreds of thousands of dollars in some cases.

Homeowners can prequalify buyers by inviting only those they select to view the house or make their profile public.

“The traditional method of marketing your home carries a number of inherent flaws, as multiple owners could all be paying fees to attract the same potential buyers to the same street at the same time.

“This creates a high level of duplication and wastage and only adds cost to the property sale for both vendor and purchaser - not to mention the impact on the environment from the production of thousands of print advertisements and hard copy signage that could be avoided.

“Under the new model, buyers will have direct contact with vendors who are prequalified based on their specific criteria which means owners will know whether they are preapproved, have pets or just need somewhere to park their boat - all before they see the property,” he says.

Harvey says vendors will pay a one-off $500 fee and can invite an unlimited number of potential buyers to view their property profile. The model is also flexible enough to allow them to enlist an agent to carry out the basic paperwork for the transaction if they prefer - at a reduced fee of just 1%.

He says already 30% of houses are sold before they go on the market as some homeowners prefer to avoid the inconvenience of an extended sale period.

Harvey says the public nature of property sales can also cause issues for vendors.

“There are many scenarios where a vendor does not want to let the public know their house is on the market including a landlord marketing their rental properties.

“At the same time, an unrestricted invitation to allow strangers through your open home carries a degree of risk and can make many people uncomfortable - having the ability to see a buyer’s profile and suitability provides vendors with a level of reassurance,” he says.

Harvey says home-owners rarely sell their house on a whim with many lacking visibility as to an optimal time to enter the market.

“The new technology provides a level of transparency in the market allowing property owners to see how many buyers who meet their criteria are in a market at a given time.

“We expect the model to be popular with some agents as well, as the pre-prospecting aspect to the role can be time-intensive and in many cases is not profitable.

“This would free them up to carry out the elements of the transaction where they can add a higher level of value such as the details of the contract - and at a higher volume could be more profitable for them as well,” he says.

He says vendors will soon be able to also invite other service providers to assist with the transaction including lawyers, mortgage brokers and insurance brokers.

Harvey says the locally designed technology is transferable to other countries and will launch in Australia later this year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Yelsa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 