Motorola Solutions Helps Enterprises Return Safely To The Workplace

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), today announced a number of additions to its video security and analytics portfolio. These security solutions are designed to support organisations as they explore options for moving staff safely back into their offices or facilities. The offerings focus on the key elements of safety and security around COVID-19, including prevention, protection and response.

“Enterprise organisations are exploring the best way to return back to the workplace, where ensuring the safety and security of their employees and customers is paramount,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Analytics at Motorola Solutions. “Our customers have asked how our solutions can help mitigate the potential impacts of COVID-19 as they re-open their facilities, so we've developed a suite of applications that leverage the unique capabilities of video with the intelligence of AI-powered analytics.”

PREVENT

Motorola Solutions’ video security and analytics portfolio will offer Avigilon security cameras with analytics to help organisations keep employees safe through the adherence of health guidelines around protective face masks and physical social distancing. These solutions combine the power of video and the intelligence of AI-powered analytics to collect visual footage and statistical patterns on where social-distancing protocols have been breached and where individuals are not wearing a face mask. Through Avigilon Control Centre (ACC) video management software, organisations can be notified if guidelines are not observed and can quickly make informed decisions to address the situation.

The analysis increases employee safety by equipping organisations with the insights they need to implement measures that facilitate better compliance with health guidelines.



PROTECT

The safety and security of front-line workers is a top priority for employers. Essential workers who face the risk of aggression and contamination may be equipped with Motorola Solutions’ body-worn cameras, so they can experience peace of mind, knowing that they have a direct link to security personnel at all times. Wearing these devices allows employees to verbally notify others that their actions are being captured on camera, which can often de-escalate a heated situation.

RESPOND

As employees look to safely move back into the workplace, Motorola Solutions’ contact tracing capability can help deter the spread of COVID-19 in an organisation’s offices or facilities. The combination of physical access security and video footage can provide important insights. The new Identity Correlation Report helps employers better understand where an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been, and which doors that person may have accessed within the workplace. By using this capability with Motorola Solutions’ Avigilon Appearance Search™ technology and Identity Search, security operators are able to add an extra measure of safety by generating timelines and video clips of the individual’s pathway throughout the premises, also showing who they may have been in contact with.

These prevent, protect and response capabilities embrace Motorola Solutions’ commitment to the responsible use of analytics, as well as individual privacy rights.

Availability for these solutions varies. Please contact sales for more details.

