RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr Speaking To Bloomberg
Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 12:01 pm
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has been speaking to
Bloomberg. The key points
mentioned are:
- RBNZ’s strategy is to
keep the yield curve low &
flat
- Doesn’t want to the OCR
(official cash rate) to go negative at this
point
- Prepared for negative rate
‘but a lot later’
- Reiterates
negative OCR remains one option for the
RBNZ
- Expects to see NZ retail
interest rates decline
further
- Expects bank competition
will pressure margins, lower rates
The
NZD is a little higher in immediate response.
The next
OCR decision and monetary policy statement will be on the
24th June 2020.
Current indicative levels
are:
NZD-USD 0.6075 / 0.6100
NZD-AUD 0.9290 /
0.9315
NZD-EUR 0.5555 / 0.5580
NZD-GBP
0.4955 / 0.4980
NZD-JPY 65.50 /
65.75
