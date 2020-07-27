Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commercial accommodation premises offers a sporting chance

Monday, 27 July 2020, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Bayleys


Commercial accommodation premises offers a sporting chance to new owners

Land and buildings established to operate as a boutique commercial accommodation provider close to one of New Zealand’s foremost sporting hubs has been placed on the market for sale.

The property, known as Tamahere Guest House is located midway between Hamilton and Cambridge in the Waikato. A substantial array of sporting facilities provided at both Lake Karapiro and the Avantidrome cycling velodrome at nearby Cambridge have established the town as one of New Zealand’s premier competitive sporting destinations.

Included in the single-storey Tamahere Guest House property is a comfortable

five-bedroom fully self-contained owner/manager’s accommodation facility with two bathrooms. The 460-square metre lodge with its six guest suites and the main homestead, sit on some 10,828 square metres of freehold land.

The lodge’s guest room inventory features two double rooms, two queen rooms and two family rooms. The guest wing also has three bathrooms, two lounges, and a communal kitchen and dining area.

Now the freehold land and buildings at 107 Duncan Road in Tamahere are being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Hamilton, with tenders closing on August 6. Salespeople Rebecca Bruce, Jordan Metcalfe and Sarah Adams said there were numerous options for the property – either retaining operations in their current format, or expanding the venture.

Bruce said Tamahere Guest House could expect to be regularly booked by competitors and spectators attending the dozens of events taking place on either Lake Karapiro or at the Avantidrome – both rated among the best sporting centres of their respective codes in New Zealand.

“The sporting event calendar for Lake Karapiro is booked out solidly throughout the summer months, and is additionally well patronised over the spring and autumn shoulder periods too,” Bruce said.

“The events taking place on the lake encompass multiple fresh-water sporting codes. There’s waka ama, canoeing/kayaking, and of course rowing – all of these with events and competitions at both school and club levels, on regional, North Island and national scales.

“To cope with the tens of thousands of competitors coming into the Waipa region annually, there is a range of commercial accommodation providers operating in the Greater Cambridge region, right through to Hamilton. These range from backpacker style venues, traditional motels and hotels, and commercial operations such as Tamahere Guest House - which has the benefit of being just 15 minutes’ drive from the launching facilities for events taking place on the lake.”

Bruce said the Avantidrome indoor cycling velodrome on the outskirts of Cambridge some six kilometres away also added another dimension to the Waipa region’s sporting attractions and potential customer base for Tamahere Guest House.

“Again, like the water-based sports on the lake, the velodrome brings in competitors and supporters at both school and club levels for most of the year – and Tamahere Guest House could expect to pick up its fair share of this trade,” she said.

Metcalfe said that garaging on the Tamahere Guest House property would allow guests staying there to securely store their sporting equipment – anything from rowing skiffs and canoes through to racing bikes. The Tamahere Guest House business is being sold with a full list of operating chattels – including all furniture and manchester.

He said that in addition to the area’s high class sporting infrastructure, Hamilton also drew in large visitor numbers for one-off events such as the National Fieldays agricultural expo’ held annually at Mystery Creek – aside from this year, which was showcased online - and Balloons Over the Waikato, as well as Hobbiton at nearby Matamata.


© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:


Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 