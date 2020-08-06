Statement - 6 August 2020

The Fertiliser Quality Council of New Zealand (FQC) is satisfied that Fertmark has been recognised as the only standard for fertiliser sold in New Zealand by the High Court, in the recent case of Ballance vs Quin.

The Fertmark programme was established in 1996. It is a voluntary scheme, which aims to give New Zealand farmers confidence that the fertiliser products they are using are true to label. Fertiliser is a significant expenditure for farmers/growers and this judgement recognises the importance of a clear understanding of the characteristics of the product they are purchasing.

The FQC encourages all fertiliser manufacturers and suppliers to join the scheme by submitting their products for independent audit, to ensure that the declared values are verified.

The FQC comprises farmer representatives, as well as ground and aerial spreaders and manufacturers. This representation ensures that as the industry evolves, new categories of fertiliser products can be recognised.

Currently, around 80% of fertiliser products sold in New Zealand has been verified by the Fertmark scheme.

