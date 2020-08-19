Kiwi Company Supports Schools | Oi Is Helping NZ Schools With Easy Fundraising

Organic Initiative (Oi), producers of 100 percent certified organic feminine hygiene (period) products, today announced its bid to help all schools in New Zealand with a unique way of fundraising.

Effective immediately 5% of all purchases made on Oi’s websites (https://www.oi4me.com/ and https://oigirl.com/) will be donated to the school nominated for that purchase.

“Oi recognizes the tremendous burden all schools are facing during this crazy world of a pandemic. We have been inundated with requests for help and want to give back to the community,” says Oi’s Co-Founder and CEO, Helen Robinson.

Most NZ schools are unable to operate their normal fundraising efforts through the year in an effort to keep the school community safe and as the country goes in and out of lockdown.

Schools are endeavouring to focus on how to navigate education and have little time available for much needed school fundraising. Oi makes this easy for all schools who do not need to do anything to participate (except perhaps communicate the opportunity to their students, care-givers and the wider community who may wish to help their local school.)

Schools can request a flyer to send out to parents from Oi: info@oi4me.com

Oi is made from ethically sourced 100 percent organic cotton certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and BioGro (New Zealand’s leading organic certification). Oi tampons, pads and panty liners are free from synthetics, chemical sprays, perfumes and dyes. Every component of Oi period products – including the packaging – is designed to help reduce the lifetime impact of synthetics, plastics and chemicals on the environment as well as on women and girls’ bodies.

Launched in late 2015 Oi is found in most major retailers and online. It has the only range of certified organic Oi Girls line, designed for early menstruators.

Not only is Oi helping all schools it wants to save the planet at the same time. “We are creating more thousands of tons of feminine hygiene waste in NZ alone each year,” said Helen Robinson, CEO of Oi. “Shockingly, there’s as much plastic in most boxes of pads as there are in four plastic grocery bags. We simply must start making changes for our health and for the earth with 100% certified organic products.”

For more information about Oi, visit www.oi4me.com – #createchangetogether #careforyourworld #100%organic

About Organic Initiative

Organic Initiative (Oi) is a New Zealand owned company focused on removing plastic, synthetics and chemicals from hygiene products. Oi’s range delivers premium, organic, healthy, and yet affordable women’s sanitary products. Oi’s tampons, pads and liners are certified organic by BioGro and the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and can be found in all major retailers including Countdown, New World, Pak’n Save, The Warehouse, as well as online. For more information, see www.oi4me.com. Or for younger people with periods see www.oigirl.com

© Scoop Media

