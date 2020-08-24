Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

People’s Choice Nominations Open In Menulog Restaurant Awards

Monday, 24 August 2020, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Menulog

Food delivery platform, Menulog, is celebrating New Zealand’s best local restaurants in its annual Restaurant Awards with nominations for the People’s Choice category now open.

The Awards aim to provide added support at a difficult time for the industry as well as celebrating local restaurants delivering delicious meals to customers across New Zealand.

To celebrate local restaurants across the country and top performing Restaurant Partners, the Menulog Restaurant Awards will also offer a suite of new prizes including an advertising and media package worth $2,500, to help promote and grow their business, and $1,000 cash.

One lucky customer has the chance to win a year’s worth of Menulog simply by getting behind their favourite local restaurants during the voting period which starts on 14 September.*

People’s Choice

The People’s Choice award returns this year, giving customers who are passionate foodies the opportunity to celebrate great local businesses and the dishes they share with their community. People’s Choice is open to any Menulog Restaurant Partner, who can nominate their business from now until 4 September 2020.

Trending

This category rewards restaurants that are serving up 2020s trending dishes or cuisines as judged by orders, ratings and reviews on Menulog. These include; Best Noods Sent, Best Orange Dish and Best Drink n Dine Deal.

Hyper-local

The hyper-local awards celebrate the most popular restaurants by cuisine in a local area, as judged by orders, ratings and reviews on Menulog.

Last year’s People’s Choice winner, Tauranga based Indian restaurant Great Spice, beat out more than 80 other restaurants for the award with its wide variety of authentic Indian cuisine using fresh local products and Indian spices.

Owner of Great Spice, Khem Aryal, said people come back to Great Spice for its top-quality food and exceptional customer service.

“Not only do we provide professional service, we care about our customers - we want them to feel at home here. We create delicious food and they keep coming back.”

HOW TO ENTER PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Restaurant Partners can simply head to restaurantawards.menulog.co.nz to nominate their restaurant in the People's Choice category. Restaurants will have until Friday, 4 September to nominate their restaurant. Customers can then vote for their favourite eatery when voting opens on 14 September.

Menulog Managing Director Morten Belling said: “We love running the Restaurant Awards each year as not only does it give us a great opportunity to recognise our restaurant partners, but we see such fantastic support from the local community. The People’s Choice category ensures more customers can get involved and helps showcase more of New Zealand’s best local eateries.”

Key dates for Menulog Restaurant Awards

  • Nominations for People’s Choice Award open - 18 August
  • People’s Choice Award close - 4 September
  • Australia’s Greatest Armchair Food Critic announced - 14 September
  • People’s Choice Award voting opens - 14 September
  • People’s Choice Award voting closes - 27 September
  • Winners are announced - 1 October

