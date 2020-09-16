Minerals Sector Debunks False Information

Straterra, the industry association representing the New Zealand minerals and mining sector, has produced a Briefing Document: Mining in New Zealand – 2020. The purpose of the document is to inform MPs and officials about mining. Included is background information on minerals, mining and aggregates, discussion about the role of resources in New Zealand and commentary on various issues facing the sector.

“Straterra supports policies that enable the minerals sector to invest and operate responsibly and to contribute positively to the New Zealand economy,” said Straterra CEO Chris Baker.

“We are bombarded with false information in society today and our sector gets more than its share of attention. Our intent is for this document to inform and influence policy development and implementation in a positive way, and at the same time debunk some of this false information.

“The document argues that with sensible policies, the mining and extractive sector will play an important part in the New Zealand economy, and can help us recover from the financial costs of Covid-19. Global demand for minerals is strong, the price of gold is at an all-time high and we mine in New Zealand to standards that are the equal of anywhere in the world.

“A key point we make in the Briefing document is that the RMA, for all its faults, provides the legislative framework that protects the environment and ensures mining can make a positive contribution to the environment and to the economy. The evidence for this is clear and anyone interested can start by reading our Briefing Document.

“Politicians who understand that we have to earn money to spend it invariably point to the need to increase productivity - mining is the most productive sector in New Zealand, as measured by output per hour worked.

“Minerals are vital to meet our vision for a low-carbon economy; wind turbines, solar panels, batteries, infrastructure, electric vehicles – the list goes on.

“We hope that the document is received positively by MPs and makes a constructive contribution to the debate,” Mr Baker concluded.

