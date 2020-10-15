Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IDC Digital Transformation Award Winners Announced For Australia And New Zealand

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 8:05 am
Press Release: IDC

IDC has announced this year’s winners in the Digital Transformation (DX) Awards for Australia and New Zealand. The Awards recognise the achievements of organisations that have successfully digitised one or multiple areas of their business through the application of digital and disruptive technologies.

Non-bank lender, GetCapital went home with 2 awards, the overall award for Digital Disruptor of the Year and Omni Experience Innovator. New Zealand Inland Revenue also won 2 awards, taking out the Information Visionary and Operating Model Master categories. New Zealand supermarket chain Countdown took out the overall Digital Transformer Award. Other winners included New South Wales Police Force, Newcrest Mining and Auckland Council who all distinguished themselves for their discernible and measurable excellence in their digital transformation (DX) efforts across the five DX masteries and significant efforts to transform or disrupt the market.

This year saw the inclusion of the Special Award for Resiliency which was awarded to City of Port Phillip – Film Fest. The award distinguished organisations that have shown the ability to adapt and respond to changing circumstances especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining the organisation’s central purpose, especially for its workforce, customers and other stakeholders.

Tehmasp Parekh, Managing Director of IDC Australia and New Zealand, applauded the winners and finalists for their outstanding work. “IDC’s DX Awards celebrate the tech-enabled resilience of enterprises as they reimagine their business in the new normal. This year’s best-in-class have been chosen as DX champions for being able to successfully implement digital initiatives that address the CEO’s agenda on meeting new customer requirements, developing new capabilities, ensuring new critical infrastructure, and participating in new industry ecosystems.”

The 2020 winners are:

GetCapital – Shift Payments

2020 Digital Disruptor for Australia and New Zealand

2020 Omni Experience Innovator for Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand Inland Revenue

2020 Information Visionary for Australia and New Zealand

2020 Operating Model Master for Australia and New Zealand

Countdown was named as the 2020 Digital Transformer for Australia and New Zealand

Mark Denvir, Director ICT, Auckland Council was named as 2020 DX Leader for Australia and New Zealand

New South Wales Police Force was named as 2020 Talent Accelerator for Australia and New Zealand

Newcrest Mining – Data Science Platform for Optimising Mining Process was named as 2020 DX Gamechanger for Australia and New Zealand

City of Port Phillip – Film Fest was awarded the 2020 Special Award for Resiliency for Australia and New Zealand

IDC’s DX Awards follows a two-phased approach to determine the country and regional finalists and winners. Each nomination is evaluated by a local and regional IDC analyst against a standard assessment framework based on IDC’s DX taxonomy.

The winners will now go on to represent Australia and New Zealand in the regional awards, where they will be benchmarked against other winners in the same category to ultimately determine the region’s best of the best.

The regional winners will be announced on the 22nd of October 2020 in IDC Arena, IDC’s new integrated content hub that takes IDC thought leadership events online, and exclusive analyst essential guidance videos on-demand. To get a preview of this game-changing virtual events platform for the ICT industry, click HERE. For more information on IDC DX Awards, please visit www.idcdxawards.com.

IDC defines Digital Transformation (DX) as the approach where organisations drive changes in their business models and business ecosystems by leveraging digital technologies (e.g. Cloud, Mobile, Big Data/Analytics, Social and IoT) and competencies. Business ecosystems are comprised of customers, partners, competitors and the business itself, along with its business and regulatory environment. To learn more about IDC’s Asia/Pacific Digital Transformation Strategies and research, visit HERE.

