Boomi Announces IPaaS Alliance With Snowflake, Providing Customers Complete Access And View Of Data

Boomi and Snowflake launch a new set of technical capabilities, and Boomi’s Data Catalog and Preparation (DCP) receives Snowflake Validation

Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced an alliance with Snowflake that delivers an enterprise data management solution to span the entire data lifecycle for customers: discovery, preparation, integration, migration, transformation, storage, and visualization – to ultimately help companies gain real-time data insights.

Through the combined power of the modern, open, cloud native Boomi AtomSphere™ platform and Snowflake’s cloud data platform, customers can quickly leverage all their enterprise data to accelerate business outcomes. In minutes, customers can rapidly, without writing code, move data into Snowflake, integrate application information, create custom apps based on the Snowflake data and push real-time insights to the people who need it most. This low-code approach is not only repeatable and scalable, it is flexible by allowing workloads to be processed where they are most optimal.

Boomi also announced today that they have achieved the ‘Snowflake Ready Technology’ validation for Boomi’s Data Catalog and Preparation service (DCP). For Snowflake customers to have the best experience possible, the technology program validates partner integrations ensuring that these integrations adhere to Snowflake best practices as well as allowing customers to distinguish validated integrations between the multitude of available integrations to Snowflake.

“As much as 70% of an enterprise’s data remains undiscovered,” said Ed Macosky, Senior Vice President of Product, Boomi. “Boomi helps customers find, understand, and rapidly and reliably move that data to Snowflake where it can be used to power insights, key decisions, and business processes – all without touching code.”

“Snowflake and Boomi’s alliance is exciting due to the breadth of capabilities Boomi’s platform delivers,” said Colleen Kapase, Vice President Partners and Alliances, Snowflake. “The combination of Snowflake and Boomi's platform, encompassing Data Catalog and Prep, provides our customers with an opportunity to accelerate their investment in Snowflake.”

“With Boomi and Snowflake, our analysts have the ability to drill into their data, combine it in ways not previously possible, and apply data science so our business can optimize logistics and be a better corporate citizen in carbon footprint reduction,” said Dr. Scott Underwood, senior manager of business intelligence at Cooke Aquaculture Inc., a large global B2B seafood supplier. “The strong partnership between Boomi and Snowflake enhances our value and benefits everyone involved. Business analysts and IT are able to collaborate and rapidly provide better outcomes for our business and customers — delivering on our move to the cloud.”

Boomi and Snowflake share the same philosophy of putting customers first. To find out more, visit www.Boomi.com/Snowflake or www.Snowflake.com/Boomi.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, powers the data economy by enabling organizations to instantly connect people to what they want. Trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership, the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform is cloud-native, unified, scalable, open and secure. As the pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and fueling the intelligent use of data, Boomi radically simplifies and streamlines our customers' ability to deliver Integrated Experiences fast. These Integrated Experiences are underpinned by harmonized data, connectivity across applications, processes, and devices to ultimately deliver better human engagement, and accelerated business outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2020 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Atom, AtomSphere, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

