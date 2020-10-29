Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Money Survey Exposes Gender Knowledge Gap

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 6:08 am
Press Release: Commission for Financial Capability

Young women should be encouraged to care about money from a young age to help overcome a gender gap in financial knowledge, says Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson.

Her comments come after a financial literacy survey showed only half as many women as men answered all questions correctly, and the gap in financial knowledge widened with age.

“Many women have a disconnect between not valuing money per se, and appreciating what money can achieve for them,” says Wrightson. “They rate making money lower than caring for others, yet it is money that will enable them to look after their children and wider whānau.”

Wrightson’s office, the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC), ran the survey among more than 3000 New Zealanders from January to June this year. It used questions from an OECD toolkit to measure understanding of basic financial concepts such as interest, inflation and risk diversification. The CFFC’s report identifies areas of need and opportunity when targeting delivery of financial education, including through its Sorted in Schools programme and soon-to-launch Sorted Women course.

Only 22% of respondents answered all questions correctly. Results showed that while New Zealanders had a good understanding of inflation, interest and risk and return, they struggled with understanding compound interest, risk diversification and the time value of money – key concepts in growing money long term, particularly for retirement savings.

In the youngest age group (18-34), men and women started with the same score but men increased their financial knowledge more with age.

“New Zealand’s results are consistent with other OECD surveys in which women score lower on financial literacy tests than men, and show they are risk averse when it comes to investing,” says Wrightson.

“Yet we also know that women are, on average, better than men at managing money in the short term, and when they do invest, are on average more successful than men.”

Wrightson says knowledge is key, and financial capability education is essential for girls while still at school.

The CFFC’s Sorted in Schools programme is helping address the issue; 62% of secondary schools are now using the programme, and students can gain credits toward NCEA by learning financial capability.

“This is helping normalise financial education, and making it a positive thing for girls and boys to be good with money.”

The CFFC is also launching a Sorted Women course that will be taught by women for women in workplaces and the community. Sorted.org.nz provides a digital source of lifelong learning that women can access at any age.

“All of us can help the young women in our lives by showing them that knowing how to make money work for you is an essential life skill. It will help them become independent, achieve their life goals and take care of those they love.”

Click here to read the survey report: Financial Knowledge of New Zealanders

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commission for Financial Capability on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

NZTA: Major New Zealand Upgrade Programme Projects Go To Tender

Two major New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects are beginning tenders for construction. The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a $6.8 billion investment to get our cities moving, to save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The first Auckland ... More>>

Reserve Bank: RBNZ Seeks To Preserve Benefits Of Cash

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is taking on a new role of steward of the cash system “to preserve the benefits of cash for all who need them”, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told the Royal Numismatics Society of New Zealand annual conference ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

New Zealand businessman Eric Watson has been sentenced to a four-month jail term in the UK for contempt of court, TVNZ reports. More>>

OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 