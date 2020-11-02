The Terrace Café - Outdoor Ambience At Auckland’s Premier Performing Arts Centre

Alfresco dining in the heart of the Auckland Arts Quarter has arrived for summer at The Terrace Cafe – the inner-city café and bar with some of the best views and food in town at the Aotea Centre.

The iconic Aotea Centre is home to New Zealand’s largest tiered theatre – the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre – and The Terrace Café (previously BOX Café and Bar) is the hub where Auckland audiences, performers, and the arts community meet over coffee, breakfast and brunch, pre-or post-show drinks, and delicious lunches and dinners.

Situated overlooking Aotea Square, The Terrace is a sun-soaked outdoor oasis perfect for settling under an umbrella and tucking into a fresh new menu brimming with the season’s tastiest seafood, salads, pizzas, burgers and more.

Indoor seating offers a front row view of the Aotea Centre’s foyer collection of artworks by some of New Zealand’s best-known artists, including Dick Frizzell, Terry Stringer, and Lisa Reihana. Outdoors, the Square is alive with the Auckland Live Digital Stage, iconic public artworks by Selwyn Muru and Toby Twiss, arts activity, performances, and seasonal festivals and events.

With a new chef, new kitchen, and welcoming staff passionate about the performing arts, The Terrace takes a refreshed approach to relaxing with friends, family, and colleagues amidst an environment rich with culture.

We hope to see you under an umbrella soon!

The Terrace Café opening hours:

Mon, Tue 7.30 am – 4 pm

Wed – Fri 7.30 am - 8 pm

Sat & Sun CLOSED

Happy Hour Wed - Fri 4 pm – 6 pm

