Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Schneider Electric Promotes Adrian Duque And Liam VinkTo Global And National Business Development Roles

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Schneider Electric

Global energy and automation digital solutions provider Schneider Electric is promoting two key senior staff in the eMobility and connected solutions branches of the business. Adrian Duque is assuming the role of Asia Pacific Business Development Manager – eMobility with the intention to move to Singapore, while Liam Vink is stepping into the role of National Business Development Manager – Connected Solutions and eMobility for New Zealand.

Mr Duque has been with Schneider Electric for 16 years, initially in the Philippines and then, since 2009, in Auckland-based roles with a focus on leadership in energy efficiency, power solutions and electric vehicle technology. He has a Bachelor of Science in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Santo Tomas.

Mr Duque is also joining the global management team for the eMobility line of the business, and says the new role places him in a group of seven regional managers across the globe. “It is business development on a much wider scale – I will look after the national business development managers in each country in the Asia Pacific region, and develop major projects and partnerships.

“Different countries have different levels of maturity in eMobilty, and at present I am concentrating on the most mature ones in our region – currently New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore – as we bring other countries towards maturity.”

Mr Vink joined Schneider Electric in 2016 and was appointed as National Business Manager – Connected Solutions in 2019, focusing on CBUS lighting and room control, building automation, electric vehicle charging, and power management.

He previously served as a Key Account Manager for the company, working with electrical consulting firms and architects in Auckland and Waikato. Mr Vink has a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) and is a Member of Engineering NZ/IPENZ.

Adding eMobility to his National BDM role means Mr Vink’s responsibilities now include electric vehicle hardware and solutions, home automation and commercial building automation. He says, “I am looking after our partners in the fleet vehicle market, along with those dedicated to selling EV solutions, payment and charging systems, scoping and installation, with Schneider providing the hardware. I am also increasing visibility of our business at common points of sale for mutual contractors and wholesalers.

“All the evidence we are seeing, as well as feedback from partners and clients, tells us the next five years will bring the most rapid growth in the EV market. We are reaching that stage where there is a great combination of activity – better uptake residentially, public projects are taking off, the Government has committed to 100% renewable energy by 2030, and the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund continues to offer up to $6.5 million a year to projects that will accelerate the uptake of EVs and other low-emission vehicles.

“Schneider is one of the longest serving in the market for EV chargers and we are now seeing intense growth, with cut-through across the market – our clients range from vehicle dealerships to Government agencies, so there is a strong critical mass of engagement with EVs at a time when the technology and services have never been better.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Schneider Electric on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:

Westpac: Sets Out Plan To Go Cheque-Free

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment. Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021. Westpac NZ General ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 