Concrete Sets Solid Foundation For Recovery

Ready-mixed concrete production recovered to high levels in the September 2020 quarter, after falling sharply in the June quarter, Stats NZ said today.

“Quarterly production of concrete was back above 1 million cubic metres in the latest quarter, close to peak levels seen last year,” acting construction statistics manager Bryan Downes said.

“Construction picked up again after the temporary shut-down during the COVID-19 alert level 4 lockdown in the June quarter.”

