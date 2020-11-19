TheMarket.com Announced As Official Retail Partner And Sponsor Of Emirates Team New Zealand

TheMarket.com – New Zealand’s fastest-growing online retailer – has announced that they are the official retail partner and sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand’s defence of the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland in 2021. And to celebrate, they’re making your pre-Christmas shopping even easier with an exclusive, once-off ‘Flash Sail’.

To commemorate the launch of the Emirates Team New Zealand race boat on Thursday 19th November at 6:00pm, TheMarket.com will be launching their own race by dropping 100 vouchers worth NZD$36 available to be claimed on the site from 6:00pm – first in gets the discount, which can be used across almost everything on TheMarket.

“The America’s Cup held in early 2021 is a big moment for New Zealand and as a locally owned and operated business, we’re really proud to be supporting Emirates Team New Zealand on the path to victory. It makes sense for us to be flying the flag in our sponsorship of this amazing event,” TheMarket CEO Justus Wilde says.

“We have over two million products on TheMarket.com from over 4,500 brands so while we’re proud sponsors of the team, we’re also proud sponsors of whatever floats your boat for Kiwi shoppers, and this special evening launch sale is a fun way to celebrate our partnership,” Wilde adds.

Emirates Team New Zealand is also excited to be collaborating with TheMarket. “It always gives a lift to the team to have new sponsors join us going into the sharp end of our campaign. Like Emirates Team New Zealand, TheMarket have to be innovative and agile in a very competitive environment, so it is a great alignment to have their brand on our boat.” said Grant Dalton, CEO of Emirates Team New Zealand.

TheMarket.com is also the best place to shop for any of your official Emirates Team New Zealand merchandise, with the official online store being housed on TheMarket.com. A perfect opportunity to sort those Christmas presents for all the supporters and sports fans in your household.

“We always tell ourselves that we will be more prepared for Christmas, but that never ends up being the case. Since TheMarket is a one-stop shop and is online, it makes it easier to do your Christmas shopping. The site hosts thousands of different brands which reduces the hassle and time spent going to different stores looking for presents,” Wilde says.

The one day “Flash Sail” will be a race to the finish line with only 100 NZD$36 vouchers being made available. The special discount vouchers will be live from 6pm on Thursday 19th November– in line with the much-anticipated launch of the new Emirates Team New Zealand race boat.

