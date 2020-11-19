Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Gives Away 20,000 Airpoints Dollars To Spread Christmas Joy To Kiwis

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 8:20 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Santa Claus with Jack Bowtell, mum Anna Bowtell and Air New Zealand cabin crew Tonica Cassie-Alatini and Grant Heta on location outside the 14th Ave Dairy in Tauranga.

Air New Zealand’s new Christmas video, ‘Twas the Flight Before Christmas, comes with a chance for 20 lucky Kiwis to win 1,000 Airpoints Dollars™ each.

Released today and shot on location at the 14th Ave Dairy in Tauranga, ‘Twas the Flight Before Christmas sees Santa Claus and Air New Zealand teaming up to surprise some lucky families with a magical plane ride and the gift of free flights to visit loved ones anywhere in Aotearoa this Christmas.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says as part of the Christmas campaign, New Zealanders can nominate someone they think deserves to win Airpoints Dollars this Christmas by visiting the Air New Zealand Facebook page.

“It’s about thanking Kiwis for their support this year by doing what we do best as an airline – connecting people with their loved ones. All the families in the video actually received their Christmas flights, and we’ve extended this by offering the chance for 20 deserving New Zealanders around the country to win 1,000 Airpoints Dollars each. What’s great is that Airpoints Dollars don’t have to be spent on flights – they can also be used to buy gifts, experiences for families to share, or put towards DIY projects through our Airpoints partners or Airpoints Store.

“You have to get quite creative to deliver a campaign like this with less, and we’ve pulled out all the stops to achieve this – including bringing the ‘Sleigh320’ toy plane featured in the video out of storage to be upcycled and repurposed as a magical prop to surprise unsuspecting locals. Though this year’s video was made on a significantly smaller budget than our previous festive campaigns, the focus remains squarely on spreading Christmas cheer and magic.”

