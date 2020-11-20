Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National Accounts (industry Production And Investment): Year Ended March 2019

Friday, 20 November 2020, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The National accounts (industry production and investment) release contains a full reconciled set of detailed industry data on production, investment, and capital stock. It is used to update and maintain the quality of quarterly GDP statistics.

Key facts

Industry benchmark data is now available up to 2019 and will be used to maintain the quality of quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) statistics.

This release provides a reconciled set of data on industry production and investment, reflecting the changing structure of the economy over time.

In the year ended March 2019:
 

  • The total size of the New Zealand economy was $307 billion, in nominal terms. This is an increase of $15.5 billion compared with the year ended March 2018.
  • Total investment in the New Zealand economy was $73 billion, up from $67 billion in the year ended March 2018.
  • Service industries increased their contribution to total GDP to 66 percent (up from 52 percent in 1972). Over the same period, goods-producing industries decreased their contribution to 19 percent (down from 35 percent); primary industries contributed 7 percent in 2019 (down from 12 percent).
  • Service industries increased their share of total investment to 77 percent (up from 63 percent in 1972). Over the same period, goods-producing industries decreased their share to 17 percent (down from 28 percent), and primary industries to 6 percent (down from 9 percent).

Which industries contributed to New Zealand’s GDP?

visually presents the changing structure of the economy from 1972.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

