Buyers Eye Boutique Office For Sale In City-fringe Growth Zone

A boutique office in a high-profile mixed-use building in one of Auckland’s most sought after city fringe locations has been placed on the market for sale.

The office unit at 258B Parnell Road occupies a prominent corner site in the heart of Parnell’s commercial town centre, a location targeted by Auckland Council for future growth. The ground-floor unit is part of a character six-storey building at the corner of Parnell Road and Scarborough Lane.

The Parnell Road office premises are now being marketed for sale with vacant possession, by way of a tender closing on 1 December (if not sold prior), through Bayleys Auckland Central.

Senior Commercial Brokers Phil Haydock and James Were said the property consists of a commercial unit with an approximate floor area of 86 square metres with Stratum in Freehold title. The property includes two on-site car parks, with additional parking options available nearby.



Mr Haydock said the property for sale was part of a character residential building which had been partially converted to provide ground-floor commercial accommodation.



“This well-presented freehold office unit is fully self-contained, with street-level access from Parnell Road. The premises incorporate modern kitchen and bathroom facilities, including a shower,” said Mr Haydock.

“The property is well appointed for commercial office use with a fresh, modern fitout which benefits from good natural light – meaning this unit is ready for immediate occupation.”



Mr Haydock said the property also benefited from its highly attractive location in the heart of Parnell.

“This suburb represents one of New Zealand’s most affluent catchments. It has come to be known as one of Auckland’s most desirable locations for residential living, retailing and commercial and hospitality operations,” said Mr Haydock.

“The popular Parnell Road retail strip, located just metres from the property for sale, is home to numerous fashionable shops, restaurants, cafes, bars and art galleries – along with some of Auckland’s most sought-after and popular commercial properties.”

Mr Haydock said demand for commercial space in the area was further heightened by a growing desire among businesses to consider office premises in locations beyond the city centre. This trend had accelerated since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Mr Were said implementation of Auckland Council’s unitary plan was expected to promote further intensification and growth in the area.

Along with a number of surrounding sites, the property at 258B Parnell Road was now zoned for larger developments of up to 18 metres in height, he said.

The site’s Business – Town Centre zoning applies to centres which are typically located on main arterial roads with good public transport access.

Mr Were said this zoning provided for permitted activities including residential accommodation, commerce, community, industry and Mana Whenua.

“The planning framework means that this highly-strategic location in an already strongly sought-after area clearly has big future potential. The property for sale will be of interest to owner-occupiers and investors alike,” said Mr Were.

“New occupants at 258B Parnell Road will benefit from its close proximity to the city centre and the waterfront, as well as the port motorway interchanges which provide quick and easy access to major routes across greater Auckland.



“The city’s central business district is easily reached via Parnell Road, with all major motorways being readily accessible via Grafton gully. The location is also well served with a number of bus routes along Parnell Road and is just a few minutes’ walk from the Parnell train station,” Mr Were said.

© Scoop Media