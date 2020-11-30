Election Boosts October Job Numbers



Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today.

Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after a 7,535 rise in the September 2020 month. The rise of 15,155 jobs from the public administration and safety group contributed the most to the increase in filled jobs in October.

“Staff employed for the country’s general election on 17 October drove the substantial lift in the public sector administration group,” economic statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

