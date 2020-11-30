Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FYI Media Launch New Website To Showcase Their Professional And Personalised Video Production Services

Monday, 30 November 2020, 7:25 pm
Press Release: FYI Media

Are you looking for a video company that offers a wide range of video production services? FYI Media is the go-to company for video marketing, educational and training videos, and a lot more. Contact the trusted team through their new website www.fyimedia.nz

FYI Media is a team of professional and talented people. Everyone contributes to the creative process and success of the video production for marketing a business or product, developing training videos for students or customers, creating social media clips and video content, promoting an event, or developing health and safety training scripts. Need someone to plan, write, film and edit a video? Experience a trouble free service from a qualified video production company.

The website focuses on three main areas: video marketing; health & safety; and training & education.

Video Marketing

Showcase a business, a brand or product through an engaging and persuasive video footage. FYI Media has a video production team that creates videos for marketing, websites and social media. A high quality video production of a product or service that is clearly explained on how it can benefit customers has more marketing edge to attract more engagement from target audience and later convert to qualified leads. Need a video marketing for a website or a short campaign video on social media? The team can help in building your brand and attract more customers.

Health & Safety

Educate your staff with clear and simple health and safety videos they could watch. Without compromising the health and safety legal requirements, FYI Media can help in sharing the safety message effectively. The video production team has video scriptwriters and a health and safety coach who both help in keeping the videos effective and encouraging for everyone to observe and meet the legal obligations of the facility and workers.

Training & Education

Videos for training and education require careful planning and a full understanding about the learning material. FYI Media has been creating and producing training videos for years. Hence, they deliver creative and powerful training and education videos that better inform clients and customers. Have your team engage in a quality training video. It offers better engagement and higher retention to help them upgrade their skills on a new device or machine.

FYI Media is based in Dunedin but works with companies, businesses and organizations New Zealand wide

For more information on the video production services from FYI Media visit www.fyimedia.nz.

