Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Important Choices Ahead For Energy Sector In Transition

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 10:33 am
Press Release: PEPANZ

Greater flexibility for remaining natural gas permits could help protect our energy security and deliver a smoother transition, according to a post-election energy briefing from the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ).

"New Zealand’s energy security is at risk. Despite having our own natural gas here in the ground, we could end up reliant on imported LNG from Australia if we aren’t careful," says PEPANZ Chief Executive John Carnegie.

"As a country the choices we make now will have major impacts given that natural gas production is forecast to shrink 60% over the next 10 years. Already we are seeing many major employers considering their futures in New Zealand in large part due to energy costs.

"We can have a prosperous and sustainable New Zealand as we rebuild from the impacts of Covid-19 if we have affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.

"A more secure supply of domestic natural gas would give us more options as we transition, protect our security of supply and put downward pressure on energy costs for families and businesses."

To achieve this the report recommends providing more flexibility for petroleum exploration and production permits, which could include extensions of both geographic areas and time limits.

It also supports the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) as the best tool for reducing emissions and changes to the RMA and Exclusive Economic Zone Act.

"Energy for Better Lives: Choices and Pathways as we Transition" is available at https://www.pepanz.com/dmsdocument/161.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PEPANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 