Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Can You Get A Professional House Wash During Auckland’s Water Restrictions?

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 11:47 am
Press Release: WashMe

If there’s one thing about 2020 we can all agree on, it’s that we have spent a lot of our time in our homes. New Zealand’s lockdown measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in many kiwis working from home more regularly and socialising away from our properties less. With summer around the corner and chances of travelling away for the holidays slim-to-none, the vast majority of us are looking at a stay-cation to enjoy the warmer months. But with this increase in time at our residence, you start to notice the little things about your home. Often, one of these things is that our home requires a good house wash.

But Covid-19 didn’t come to the 2020 party alone. This year has seen serious water restrictions across the North Island, leading many to ask the question…

…”Am I allowed to wash my house while these water restrictions are in place?”

Not only are we happy to let you know that the answer is “YES!” but also that the team at WashMe take the water restrictions very seriously. We have made a huge effort in doing our part to conserve water while still providing our renowned house washing services, and because of this, we have been authorised by WaterCare to clean both residential and commercial properties.This also means that we are allowed to connect our machines to the mains supply taps when using our trigger operated machines.

Furthermore, we have upgraded our equipment and strategy in order to further conserve water use in all of our services. Not only do our new machines use lower water volume than most commercial washers, they have been custom built to recycle the water they don’t use back into their tanks to further minimise water wastage. Couple this state-of-the-art equipment with our detergent application process in which we allow our cleaning products to do the heavy lifting - rather than a reliance on water pressure - and you can enjoy our premium house washing services without the worry about negatively impacting the Auckland water shortage.

It's the same glowing result, but with added peace of mind.

David Smith, director of WashMe remarked on our company's responsibility for taking water conservation seriously, stating “We also live on tank supplied water, as do most of our rural clients, so minimizing consumption has always been a major focus for us as a company”.

Water conservation has always been on the forefront of our WashMe house washing services. It doesn’t take a drought for us to care about our consumption, our measures have always been preemptive and will continue to be a priority for our company in the future. So if you’re looking to get your home bright, sparkling and ready for summer with a premium house wash, you can rest assured knowing that you’re still doing your part in conserving water with WashMe’s premium house washing services.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WashMe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 