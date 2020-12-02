Silver Fern Farms Helps Kiwis Share The Love With Friends And Family In The US This Christmas

Silver Fern Farms is making it easy for Kiwis to share a taste of New Zealand with their US friends and family this Christmas. By ordering from its newly-launched US website us.silverfernfarms.com, Kiwis can still send Silver Fern Farms’ premium quality, grass-fed New Zealand lamb, beef and venison direct to the doorsteps of their US-based loved ones in time for Christmas dinner.

Silver Fern Farms’ Group Marketing Manager, Nicola Johnston says thanks to the company’s US distribution centres, it’s a perfect option for people who’ve missed postal cut-off dates to the US, but want to send something special and memorable to Americans looking at a Christmas with restrictions on gatherings.

“Kiwis with friends and family over in the US are feeling farther away than ever this Christmas. We know that connecting over delicious food is a special part of the holidays, no matter what hemisphere you’re celebrating in, and while we can’t all get together just yet, we can help Kiwis share the love through a care package of Silver Fern Farms’ finest New Zealand pasture-raised red meat products.”

“Whether it’s a taste of home for a New Zealander abroad, or something special to help an American with a Kiwi connection impress their ‘bubble’, Silver Fern Farms is offering the ultimate festive indulgence this Christmas,” says Ms. Johnston.

Ordering from Silver Fern Farms’ US website, New Zealanders can select from a wide range of curated bundles of restaurant-quality lamb, beef and venison cuts, or mix & match their own Kiwi Christmas premium meat bundle to suit the size and tastes of their US friends and family. Plus, by using the code FRIENDS25 at checkout before Christmas 2020, Kiwis will receive a special 25% discount on the purchase price. Orders received by 20 December will be delivered before Christmas, direct from the company’s in-market distribution centres.

All Silver Fern Farms’ cuts come trimmed and portioned, so there is no further waste-producing preparation or trimming required. Making it even easier to create impressive festive meals at home, the packaging on each product has recipe suggestions and tips, and a full range of recipes are available on Silver Fern Farms’ website.

Silver Fern Farms is New Zealand’s largest producer of grass-fed lamb, beef and venison, and its premium red meat products are a great choice for conscious consumers who care about the provenance of their food. New Zealand’s reputation as a trusted food supplier, based on our farmers’ world-leading practices that produce delicious red meat products, packed full of natural goodness, has been enhanced by our ability to continue to supply export markets throughout the global pandemic.

In 2019 Silver Fern Farms became the first red meat processor and marketer to be CEMARS (Certified Emissions Measurement and Reduction Scheme) certified, reflecting its wider commitment to driving sustainability throughout its supply chain.

