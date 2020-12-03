Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Chair Appointed To New Zealand Growth Capital Partners Board

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

David Smol has been appointed chair of New Zealand Growth Capital Partners Board, the Ministry of Business, Employment, and Innovation announced today.

Michael Bird, MBIE General Manager, Entity Performance, and Investment, said, “I am pleased that David Smol has accepted the role of Chair of New Zealand Growth Capital Partners Board.

“Mr Smol is an experienced governor who has worked across the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and New Zealand. He is well placed to support the organisation to be successful over the coming years.”

David Smol will take over from the acting Chair Debbie Birch on 3 December 2020. Ms Birch assumed the acting role in August.

“I want to thank Ms Birch for assuming the responsibility of the acting chair through an important period of transition for the organisation.

“We are working to recruit additional directors for the board and anticipate that further appointments will be made before Christmas.

“The focus of these appointments will be to ensure that the board is well connected to the sectors that it supports, and that there is a broad range of expertise in early-stage capital markets and investment on the board,” said Mr Bird.

