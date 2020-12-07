Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nearly Half Of All Commercial Vehicle Accidents Happen In First Two Hours, Analysis Finds

Monday, 7 December 2020, 11:58 am
Press Release: IAG New Zealand

Using data spanning half a decade, and the analysis of nearly 17,000 commercial vehicle claims, NZI, a division of IAG New Zealand Limited, has concluded, that nearly half of all commercial vehicle accidents happen in the first two hours of a driver’s shift.

NZI’s National Motor Manager, Oliver Jepson says that while 93% of New Zealand’s freight is transported via road, it also seems that COVID-19 has continued New Zealand’s reliance on commercial vehicles, particularly trucks that transport the nation’s freight, maintaining supermarket and medical supply stocks.

“Around 48% of accidents happen during the first two hours of a driver’s shift. Our analysis shows that fatigue has a role to play in these situations – particularly if a driver has suffered from poor sleep prior to the shift.”

Mr Jepson says that one of the ways in which NZI’s Fleet Fit programme is taking a preventative approach to driver fatigue is by encouraging the introduction of “Guardian”, a driver monitoring initiative by technology company, Seeing Machines. This technology monitors the driver’s eyes and head pose. If the driver’s eyes close for 1.5 seconds - and/or the head pose is not focused on the road for four seconds - an audible alarm is triggered and the driver’s seat vibrates, to alert the driver in real time.

NZI customer, and Gisborne truck driver and fleet operator Mahana Stone says, “Recently we had an alert when one of our drivers actually nodded off at the wheel. Without [this technology] waking the driver, there’s no doubt in my mind he could have been seriously hurt."

For further information and a copy of the paper, please see https://www.nzi.co.nz/en/business-hub/articles/improving-driver-safety-and-performance.html .

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IAG New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 