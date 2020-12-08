Tranquil Rural Homestead Is An Add-Value Opportunity

201 Lochiel Branxholme Road

A luxurious country homestead operating as a popular event venue just north of Invercargill has been placed on the market for sale.

The rustic four-bedroom family home and events venue at 201 Lochiel Branxholme Road in Southland is offered for sale by tender closing 4pm Thursday 28 January 2021.

Locally known as ‘The Hideaway 201’; idyllic garden-set function venues occupy more than 11.5 hectares of landscaped grounds, attracting local and out of town visitors, say Bayleys Southland salespeople, Linda Riordan and Paula Johnstone.

201 Lochiel Branxholme Road

“Comprising the home and multiple separate, versatile hospitality venues catering to varying numbers of guests, the current owners have passionately developed the property to become a treasured family residence and lifestyle business,” Ms Riordan says.

“The Hideaway 201 has become one of Southland’s premier event venues,” she adds.

Set on peaceful landscaped grounds with a flat contour and productive soil, the two-level family home occupies some 350sqm (more or less) with four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus wash closet, separate office, laundry and double car garage.

“Low maintenance and aesthetically incredible, the home’s tasteful design and neutral colour palette ties seamlessly into the beautiful surrounding grounds,” Ms Riordan says.

“Nestled into the lush landscape with an airy, open-plan layout and French doors that open to reveal treasured alfresco areas, special details include polished timber flooring, exposed ceiling beams and schist fireplaces.”

“Railway sleepers, green archways and fragrant surrounding gardens further contribute to a sense of tranquility,” she adds.

Frequently chosen as a conference and celebratory venue thanks to its large size and picturesque setting, ‘The Venue’ restaurant is a separate building located behind the house that formally caters for 100 guests.

“Previously operating as a popular seasonal restaurant, ‘The Venue’ has a four-star rating on Trip Advisor,” Ms Johnstone says.

“Ambient and elegant, there is a licensed bar with a gas fire and comfortable lounge seating inside and out,” she adds.

Adjacent to ‘The Venue’, a wisteria-draped cottage previously utilised as a gift shop has been transformed into ‘The Boardroom’ – a relaxing cocktail-style lounge which can cater for 30 guests.

“Near the northern boundary of the property stands the impressive, permanent marquee with a dreamy chiffon-draped ceiling and polished concrete floor, perfect for dancing,” Ms Johnstone says.

“Positioned on flat manicured lawns the marquee can accommodate up to 250 guests with outdoor gas heaters, removable bar leaners, toilet facilities and a utility room to assist with catering and drink services.”

“Each of these function venues has access to a commercial-grade kitchen and cold storage,” she adds.

“The impressive gardens surrounding serene water features, stone walls and mature native trees have regularly hosted outdoor events and garden tours, while naturally lending themselves as a perfect backdrop for wedding photography, Ms Riordan says.

“The property truly is set in a world of its own.”

Located a mere eight kilometres from the nearest township of Winton, the property benefits from a regional catchment spanning Winton to the north, Gore to the east and Invercargill to the south.

“Being one of very few function and hospitality venues of its size locally, The Hideaway 201 is a popular destination for conferences, private and professional functions and of course weddings,” Ms Riordan says.

“Opportunity exists to adapt or grow the current business operations by scaling up the hospitality and events arm or developing guest accommodation,” she adds.

“With an extensive background in event planning and management, the owners have considered every aspect of the visitor experience, creating a versatile and rewarding country oasis.” Ms Johnstone says.

“From the stonewalled entrance and blossom-lined driveway to the waterfall, garden features and extensive variety of established flora, the property is in a class of its own, offering a point of difference for homeowners seeking a blend of lifestyle and opportunity,” she adds.

With a current population just over 100,000, many permanent residents benefit from local tourism to the Southland region.

As New Zealand’s southernmost region, the area encompasses the Fiordland National Park, a world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage site, Te Anau and the Great Walks; Milford and Kepler Track routes which draw thousands of domestic visitors each year.

201 Lochiel Branxholme Road is offered for sale by tender closing 4pm Thursday 28 January 2021 (unless sold prior).

© Scoop Media