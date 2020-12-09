Independent Review Into Workplace Culture At Lyttelton Port Company Released

Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) has today released an independent review into workplace culture, which has clearly laid out the need for cultural change at the Port.

The findings from the independent investigation into Katrina Hey’s employment experiences have also been released, highlighting improvements that need to be made around LPC’s capabilities to support employee mental health and wellbeing.

The independent review into workplace culture was commissioned by Chief Executive Officer Roger Gray in May 2020 with the support of the LPC Board and led by Maria Dew QC.

The review terms of reference covered allegations relating to bullying, racial and sexual discrimination, harassment and unfair selection of family members for roles. The review covered the 3-year period from 2017 to 2020.

The separate independent investigation into Katrina Hey’s employment experiences was conducted by barrister Amy Keir. The findings of this investigation were shared with Maria Dew for reference in her review.

“The findings of the review are sobering. Maria has done an excellent job holding a mirror up to our organisation, and this is a strong starting point for us to all work together to continue to change LPC,” says Roger Gray.

Lyttelton Port Company will accept and implement all the review’s 32 recommendations, which include five focus areas. Recommendations include specialist training for all LPC staff on appropriate workplace conduct, improving diversity and inclusion in the LPC workforce, improving accountability for poor staff conduct and reducing the ‘them and us’ barriers that exist between teams.

“This report gives us clear direction for change. Our business is full of good people doing a hard job to support our local community and economy. We need to focus on making sure they’re okay and that this is a place they feel respected and valued,” says Gray.

LPC Board Chair Margaret Devlin says the Board fully supports the implementation of these findings.

“This report is the next step in the process of change and transformation that the Board began at LPC nearly 2 years ago. We strongly support the findings of the independent review and will be working hard to ensure that all of the recommendations are addressed,” says Margaret Devlin.

“The changes required at Lyttelton Port Company are significant. As a Board, we are committed to ensuring our people have the specialists and additional resources required to implement these changes.”

The independent review was given full access to engage with staff and contractors and access to policies, procedures and relevant data.

LPC’s four main workforce unions – the Rail and Maritime Union of New Zealand, Maritime Union of New Zealand, New Zealand Merchant Service Guild and Amalgamated Workers Union New Zealand – were all fully engaged in the process of the review.

“I’d like to thank all of the nearly 100 current and former staff who came forward to speak to the review and help build a new culture at LPC,” says Gray.

LPC will be releasing an action plan to implement the recommendations early in the new year, he says.

“Following that, we will be publicly releasing regular 6-monthly updates on progress on the implementation of the recommendations, as well as further measures we’ve taken to support change at LPC.

“I am determined that we will build a culture where everyone feels respected for their work no matter what their gender or ethnicity. Bullying and harassment have no place at LPC.

“From senior managers to our dedicated workforce, everyone has a part to play in building a new culture at LPC, and I am positive about the direction we are taking. This review is the first step in our transformation.”

To read the independent review’s executive summary and stay up to date on progress, please visit the dedicated Workplace Culture page on LPC’s website https://www.lpc.co.nz/about-us/workplaceculture/ .

