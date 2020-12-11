Russell McVeagh Named Large Law Firm Of The Year And Employer Of Choice At NZ Law Awards

· Debt Market Deal of the Year – Excellence Award for LGFA syndicated bond offers:

Led by Banking and Finance partner Deemple Budhia, Russell McVeagh's team advised on the LGFA syndicated bonds offer, which comprised LGFA's first two syndicated offers of bonds. The initial bond issue of $1 billion was the largest single issue of bonds in the New Zealand domestic debt market by a non-sovereign issuer.

· M&A Deal of the Year – Excellence Awards for Apax takeover of Trade Me and Sale of Hikurangi Forest Farms to New Forest:

The NZ$2.56 billion sale of Trade Me to Apax Partners, which partner David Raudkivi advised Trade Me on, was the biggest ever public takeover in New Zealand by scheme of arrangement. It was also one of the largest takeovers in more than 10 years and one of just a few to be contested, with two rival private equity bidders emerging. Also led by David Raudkivi, Russell McVeagh advised Samling in relation to the share sale of the TreeOne (NZ) group of companies (which includes Hikurangi Forest Farms Limited), one of New Zealand's largest forestry estates.

· Mid-Market Deal of the Year – Excellence Award for Sale of New Zealand Frost Fans:

National Practice Group Chair for Corporate, partner David Hoare, led our team advising on the purchase of Frost Fans, which produces crop protection technology. Funds managed and advised by Pencarrow acquired a 75% stake in this innovative New Zealand company in 2019.

In addition, Russell McVeagh's Corporate Advisory team was recognised with an Excellence Award. Hoare said, "I am incredibly proud of the team and the exceptional standard they hold themselves to. We are privileged to work on these market-leading deals and I want to thank our clients for allowing us these opportunities."

Russell McVeagh would like to congratulate all the in-house teams and individual in-house lawyers recognised, as well as the winner of Russell McVeagh In-House Team of the Year, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

"Well done to everyone on another big year and the successes shared at the New Zealand Law Awards," Avenell added. "It is fantastic to celebrate achievements in a year which has presented many challenges."

The full list of winners can be viewed here.

