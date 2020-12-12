Valmet’s President And CEO Pasi Laine Granted The Honorary Title Of Vuorineuvos

The President of the Republic of Finland has granted the honorary title of vuorineuvos to Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet Oyj.

Pasi Laine, President and CEO, and vuorineuvos, was born in 1963. Laine has acted as President and CEO of Valmet since December 2013. Before that, he worked in various management positions at Metso Corporation. Pasi Laine was a member of Metso Executive Team in 2006–2013, Metso’s Executive Vice President, and Deputy to the CEO between 2011–2013.

Pasi Laine has been entrusted with the following duties: Chairman of the Board of Directors at Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company and member of the Board of Directors at SSAB.

Further information on Pasi Laine’s career can be found at: https://www.valmet.com/about-us/management/executive-team/

