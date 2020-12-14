Spark Sport Confirmed As Exclusive New Zealand Broadcaster For Sydney Super Fight

Spark Sport is bringing Kiwi boxing fans all the live action from the ring, when UFC great, Mark Hunt, faces off against former NRL star, Paul Gallen, on Wednesday, December 16 at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium.

The fight, which is being hailed as the biggest boxing event to be held in Sydney for more than a decade, is part of the 'Sydney Super Fight' and is headlined by a welterweight clash between Australian boxing star, Tim Tszyu and Kiwi boxer, Bowyn Morgan.

Morgan, who has been undefeated since 2016 and has knocked out his past three opponents, is New Zealand's No 2 pound-for-pound fighter behind Joseph Parker.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating the Gallen and Hunt clash after months of trash talk by both men, in the wake of the pandemic which saw their previously scheduled April fight cancelled.

Nicknamed, the 'Super Samoan', Hunt has been a firm fan favourite and one of UFC’s biggest names, regularly knocking out his opponents throughout his UFC, MMA and Pride Fighting career. His opponent, Gallen is renowned for his time in the NRL and has been undefeated in his 10-fight career.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch, says, the clash will be an unmissable event for both Australian and Kiwi boxing fans.

"After a pretty disappointing year filled with border closures and sporting event cancellations, we’re excited to be bringing Kiwis all the action live from Sydney on Spark Sport. With so much talent and some pretty big personalities in the ring, we know this will be a legendary bout of good-old trans-Tasman rivalry," says Latch.

David Higgins, Founder and Director of the Duco Events, who is the New Zealand promoter of next week’s fight, says the event will be a great way for boxing fans to end a tough year.

“We know Kiwi boxing fans were gutted when the Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa clash had to be postponed, so we’re looking forward to bringing this Sydney clash to Kiwi fans. It will be a great warm-up to the rescheduled Parker-Fa clash next year, and what better way to wind down after a crazy 2020 and get ready for the summer break, than with an be an epic night of boxing and entertainment?” says Higgins.

New Zealand fans can catch the fight exclusively on Spark Sport via Pay-per-view for just $39.99 available from today. Commercial customers who are interested in screening the fight in a pub, club or commercial premise can call Spark Sport for Business on 0800 776 785 for options.

