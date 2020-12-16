Peter McGuinness Awarded NZIOB Honorary Fellowship

At a function in Wellington last night, Peter McGuinness of construction company, LT McGuinness was inducted as an Honorary Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Building (NZIOB).

The NZIOB membership category of Honorary Fellow is a prestigious one and is limited to ten members, being construction practitioners who hold positions of eminence, distinction or authority within the building and construction industry. The previous presentation of a NZIOB Honorary Fellow award occurred in 2009.

In accepting the invitation to become a NZIOB Honorary Fellow, Peter McGuinness joins an esteemed list of five existing recipients who include: Sir Ron Carter of Beca, Robert Lockwood of McMillan Lockwood, Peter Menzies of Mainzeal, Jack Smith of Fletcher Construction, and Sir Miles Warren of Warren & Mahoney. “The LT McGuinness story is an inspirational one, says NZIOB Chief Executive, Malcolm Fleming, “and Peter was at the heart of it with his two brothers, Brian and Jim. Together they formed a complimentary team that steered the company from undertaking small residential projects in the 1970’s, through to light commercial and fit-out works in the 1980’s and 1990s, to then grow exponentially since 2000, with the assistance of a third generation of family members and a core group of long-serving staff members. The company today, is the builder that many in the industry would consider sets the benchmark of best practice.

“Peter, with his engineering background and high degree of confidence in his ability, was instrumental in LT McGuinness being the success story they are. His adage of good people build good buildings, was underpinned with a number of key philosophies: attention to detail, emphasis on health & safety, a continual drive for quality, and doing what you said you would.”

In receiving the award, Peter McGuinness acknowledged his father, Lawrence Thomas (LT) McGuinness. “He established the company 70 years ago and was the inspiration for my career, while providing a solid foundation for the company he founded. I would like to acknowledge also, the support of my brothers Brian and Jim over my career within the family business. It has been very satisfying to be one of the team that have helped build LT McGuinness into the respected construction company it is today. I feel privileged to be an Honorary Fellow of the NZIOB, and to join a select group of people who have made such a great contribution to the construction industry”.

© Scoop Media

