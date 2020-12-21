Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PHARMAC To Fund New Diabetes Medicines With Amended Special Authority Criteria

Monday, 21 December 2020, 12:10 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

PHARMAC has approved funding for two new medicines with substantial health benefits for around 53,000 New Zealanders with type 2 diabetes.

Read this media release in Te Reo Māori

People with high-risk type 2 diabetes, who meet the funding criteria, will be able to access funded empagliflozin (with or without metformin) from 1 February 2021. They will also be able to get funded dulaglutide once it has Medsafe approval.

“People with diabetes, their whānau and health professionals told us that there is a need for these effective medicines to be funded to help manage the growing health problem of type 2 diabetes in Aotearoa,” says PHARMAC’s chief executive Sarah Fitt.

Evidence suggests these medicines do more than just reduce sugar levels in people with high-risk type 2 diabetes. They can also help manage type 2 diabetes-related complications like kidney and heart disease in people who are at high risk of these complications.

“We had originally proposed to fund empagliflozin (with and without metformin) from 1 December 2020, however we received a substantial amount of consultation feedback that took us some time to work through. After carefully considering the consultation feedback we made some changes to the Special Authority criteria we originally proposed.”

The changes to the criteria aim to make sure that people with type 2 diabetes who are at a high risk of heart and kidney complications can access these treatments.

“We have also made the decision to specifically name Māori and Pacific ethnicities within the funding criteria. This is the first time we have included this wording in Special Authority criteria. This is an intentional move to proactively promote equity of access to these treatments for population groups who are at high risk of complications of type 2 diabetes and for whom there is direct evidence of inequities in access to medicines. We would like to thank the people and organisations who contributed important feedback that supported this decision,” says Ms Fitt.

“We know that funding medicines does not in itself address many of the barriers to access that people face. There are lots of structural issues in the health system that PHARMAC cannot address by itself with this funding decision. We acknowledge that health inequities are unable to be addressed by medicines alone, and that these medicines are focussed on treatment, rather than prevention but we also know that PHARMAC does have a role to play.

PHARMAC is committed to continuing our work to fund more medicines for more people, delivering the best possible health outcomes for New Zealanders from within our fixed budget. The gross cost to the combined pharmaceutical budget for these two medicines is estimated to be roughly $125 million over 5 years.

Read the full decision to fund empagliflozin and dulaglutide

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

University Of Auckland: Whales May Be Struggling As Climate Change Impacts Feeding Grounds

A new study has found that even a change in eating habits may not be enough for southern right whales to keep up their population recovery from whaling. Researchers from the Universities of Auckland and of Pretoria, South Africa, carried out research ... More>>

Stats NZ: Net International Liability Position Narrows As Net External Debt Widens

New Zealand’s net international liability position was $177.9 billion (55.5 percent of GDP) at 30 September 2020, $2.4 billion narrower than at 30 June 2020, Stats NZ said today. The net international investment position represents the difference between ... More>>

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

PriceSpy: Research Reveals How Shopping Behaviours Have Changed This Christmas

According to a new survey* from PriceSpy , almost 50 per cent of Kiwis are looking to shop locally this Christmas in light of Covid-19; The research also found consumers are changing their shopping habits, with one in seven (14 per cent) getting super-organised ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>

Stats NZ: Quarterly GDP Bounces Back, But COVID Still A Drag On Annual Growth

Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded 14.0 percent in the September 2020 quarter, following a revised 11.0 percent fall in the previous quarter where COVID-19 restrictions impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said today. There were fewer restrictions on ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 