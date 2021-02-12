Labour Market Statistics (disability): December 2020 Quarter

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

