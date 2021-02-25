Kaiwhakahaere CEO Opportunity At The Professional Social Worker Organisation

In announcing Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers (ANZASW) is seeking a Kaiwhakahaere (CEO), Perehitana-President Sharyn Roberts said “The resignation of Lucy Sandford-Reed, the long-standing Chief Executive at ANZASW has opened up an exceptional opportunity to lead the development of the social work profession in Aotearoa by supporting social workers’ professional development and excellent practice and by representing their views on social policy and other matters that promote social justice, human rights and human dignity”.

“We are looking for a Kaiwhakahaere CEO able to take the organisation through the next phase of our development” says Sharyn. “In a fast-changing sector, we must constantly improve what we deliver to members with a strong array of professional development options, representation and advocacy. Our members deserve to have their informed voices heard in the right forums as proposals for social change are considered. For this reason, the Kaiwhakahaere CEO position is based in Wellington”.

About ANZASW:

Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers is the professional body for social workers in Aotearoa, operating since 1964. It is a membership-based organisation that enhances the identity of social workers by providing a community of like-minded professionals. ANZASW provides a range of resources to support members in their practice including professional development, regular information relating to the profession including employment opportunities, a well-regarded journal, professional support and advice, practice standards, Code of Ethics and indemnity insurance. The Association promotes and advocates for social workers, social justice and social change and is a leading voice for the profession in Aotearoa New Zealand.

ANZASW is a member driven organisation governed by an elected Board of Directors. Our Constitution recognises Te Tiriti ō Waitangi as the basis of our governance. At the organisational level, the Constitution envisages a collaboration of Tangatawhenua and Tauiwi in formulating the structures, policies, practices and procedures of the Association, and a sharing of power and decision-making to fulfil the aspirations of both. The Tangata Whenua Takawaenga o Aotearoa – the Māori Caucus of ANZASW, represents and supports Tangata Whenua members of the Association.

See more on https://anzasw.nz/

For ANZASW Kaiwhakahaere CEO recruitment enquiries please contact Anthony (027 2723388 / anthony@aidmax.co.nz )

