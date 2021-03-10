Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IAG CEO Announces Changes To Leadership Team

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 11:10 am
IAG CEO and Managing Director Nick Hawkins today announced key appointments to the company’s Group Leadership Team to support its ambition to deliver a stronger and more 
resilient IAG.

Mr Hawkins said: “I’m pleased to announce several key executive appointments today as we move to quickly embed our organisational structure led by a strong, experienced and disciplined leadership team. The appointments are testament to the capability we have within our company and our ability to attract new leaders to the business.”

Julie Batch is appointed Group Executive Direct Insurance Australia and will immediately move into that role after acting as Group Executive Intermediated Insurance Australia since November, in addition to leading IAG’s Strategy & Innovation division. Ms Batch was previously the company’s Chief Customer Officer.

“Julie is an insurance expert with more than 15 years’ experience at IAG leading reinsurance, underwriting, strategy and innovation. For the past five years, Julie has helped to simplify and improve the experiences we can provide to our customers, and I’m excited to see that potential deployed within our Direct Insurance business,” Mr Hawkins said.

Jarrod Hill will join IAG in September as Group Executive Intermediated Insurance Australia from Chubb Insurance where he was Country President Australia & New Zealand.

“Jarrod is a seasoned commercial insurance executive with a strong background in technical underwriting and brings with him more than 30 years’ industry experience. We have an opportunity to build a strong intermediated business and I look forward to welcoming Jarrod to the team to drive that work,” Mr Hawkins said.

Neil Morgan has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately, and will retain his accountability for technology and digital from his previous role as Group Executive Technology and Operations.

“Neil has helped drive a step change in technology for IAG since he joined three years ago and has more recently been accountable for enhancing operational efficiency and alignment across Australia and New Zealand. Neil’s combination of technology, digital, operational and execution skills will be critical to progressing our strategic priorities and enhancing our customers’ experiences with our brands,” Mr Hawkins said.

Amanda Whiting has been appointed CEO IAG New Zealand after acting in the IAG Direct Insurance Australia role since November and will take over from Craig Olsen in August, subject to completion of regulatory approvals in New Zealand. Amanda will have executive accountability for Intermediated Insurance Australia until Mr Hill joins in September. Mr Olsen will continue to report to Mr Hawkins after August, working on IAG’s corporate priorities as Group Executive Strategic Projects.

“I’m pleased to announce Amanda’s appointment as CEO New Zealand. Since joining IAG in 2008, Amanda has shown a deep passion for our customers and our people, successfully driving improvements across our direct and commercial insurance businesses. I’d also like to thank Craig for his significant contribution to the success of our New Zealand business over the past nine years, five of those as CEO,” Mr Hawkins added.

The appointments follow changes to IAG’s operating model and executive team announced in November last year to better align to IAG’s brands and customer proposition. This included the split of the company’s Australia Division into Direct Insurance Australia and Intermediated Insurance Australia.

