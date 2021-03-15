Health Hawke’s Bay Appoints New Chief Executive

Health Hawke’s Bay – Te Oranga o Te Matau-a-Māui, the organisation supporting the region’s primary health system, has appointed a new chief executive, Phillipa Blakey.

Board Chair Na Raihania said he was thrilled to announce the appointment of Ms Blakey, following a rigorous recruitment process after the resignation of Chief Executive Wayne Woolrich in January.

Mr Raihania said Ms Blakey had an extensive background in health. She would bring over 12 years’ senior health leadership experience, including having worked as a chief executive or chief operating officer for a number of Australian and United Kingdom companies, both private and public, to the organisation.

Before moving overseas to work she had headed up quality and risk, information management, corporate support and planning and funding at Hawke’s Bay DHB for a time, he said.

“Appointing Ms Blakey will be pivotal to Health Hawke’s Bay and its future. Our on-going partnership with general practice will thrive with the extensive operational experience in health, aged care and education sectors along with the collaborative style she will bring to the role.”

Mr Raihania said he and the Board were looking forward to working alongside Ms Blakey, who would bring clear strategy and direction to Health Hawke’s Bay, through her many years of experience, along with her ability to build an engaging workplace.

Ms Blakey said for the past year, after returning from working in Sydney, she had been contracting to the Ministry of Health and Treasury.

The knowledge gained from working at both these organisations had given her a wide perspective on current health issues, she said.

“I’ve lived back in Hawke’s Bay, which is home to me, since late 2019. I’m loving spending time with my whānau, including four small grandchildren, gardening, exploring the cycle ways and reconnecting with old friends. I’m so excited that I can now bring my professional and leadership skills back to my home community too”

Ms Blakey lives in Napier with her husband Gavin.

Ms Blakey will be formally welcomed with a pōhiri and begin in the role full-time after Easter; and is working to be able to spend two days per week with the team in the lead-up to that.

