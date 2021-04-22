Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Remote Delivery Of Airways Simulator For Malaysia’s New Mukah Airport

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Airways New Zealand

A large TotalControl tower simulator at Malaysia’s Mukah Airport has been successfully tested and installed remotely, in another example of an innovative approach to simulator delivery by Airways International Ltd (AIL) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

AIL partnered with International Aeradio Sdn Bhd Ltd – a Malaysian-based integrator of aviation technologies to provide a turnkey simulation solution for use by air traffic controllers at the new Mukah Airport. A 220° LCD tower simulator has been installed and commissioned, along with a procedural simulator which will shortly be operational following the USD $70 million airport development.

The Mukah Airport simulator is the second TotalControl simulation project to be successfully completed as a remote installation. It follows the 8-month project to remotely install a suite of TotalControl simulators for Avinor Air Navigation Services, Norway completed in early March 2021.

“We congratulate the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) on the milestone of commissioning a fit-for-purpose simulation solution for air traffic controllers working at Mukah Airport, and we’re proud to support ATC training in this new environment,” says Sharon Cooke, CEO of Airways International Ltd.

“Our team was due to travel to Malaysia for simulator installation and training just a few weeks after international borders closed in March 2020. The project went on hold while we adapted our sim delivery and commissioning process – we’re pleased to have now remotely installed a solution through cross-border collaboration and innovative use of technology,” Ms Cooke says.

“A challenging project during challenging times requires innovations. With tremendous support from everyone including Ibraco Construction Sdn Bhd (ICSB as the main contractor) and AIL, we did it. We wish CAAM all the best and will always be available to provide local support for the sim system throughout its life cycle,” says Major Tan, International Aeradio Program Manager.

The TotalControl simulation solution will be used by Malaysian air traffic controllers for training at Mukah Airport, where they can control traffic in exercises that mimic the real world. The simulator imitates the full air traffic control flight information region and utilises AIL’s unique TrueView technology for life-like graphics – enhancing the quality and speed of ATC training and significantly reducing on-the-job training time.

With Covid-19 presenting a significant disruption to the aviation industry, AIL quickly recognised that a new approach to simulator deliveries was needed. Its innovative, cost-effective remote installation solution enables air navigation service providers to continue ATC training during lockdowns and travel restrictions.

