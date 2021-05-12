Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Newest Coffee Craze Sweeping The Nation

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 6:15 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

If you tried out the Tik-Tok famous ‘dalgona coffee’ during last year’s lockdown, you’re not alone. The whipped coffee drink sparked a global phenomenon. It’s made using a few simple ingredients; some type of instant coffee, sugar, water, and milk. You add the coffee, sugar, and water into a bowl and whip it up using electric beaters. It’s as easy as that. Then simply add milk, and your whipped concoction is ready to drink.

However, there is a new coffee trend in town which is Scandinavia’s answer to dalgona coffee; Norwegian Egg Coffee. This coffee drink is popular in many parts of Scandinavia and is essentially coffee made with an egg. That’s right; an entire egg is cracked into coffee grounds, mixed together, and then brewed.

The idea behind this unique drink is that the egg acts as a filter for the coffee grounds, as it causes them to stick together. Essentially, it’s a way of creating a self-filtering coffee that doesn’t require a fancy French press.

Once brewed, cold water is added to force the egg and coffee mixture to sink to the bottom of the vessel you’re using. Then you can pour out your perfectly brewed coffee without getting any egg or grounds in your mug.

Apparently, Norwegians first added an egg to coffee to offset the natural bitterness of the coffee bean. However, these days, you’re not really drinking egg in your coffee when you brew it this way.

While it’s certainly an interesting idea, it’s probably unlikely to take off as much as the more palatable dalgona coffee did. Coffee and egg might be a little too far-fetched even for the Tik-Tok generation. Most New Zealanders will probably stick to their usual Nespresso-style coffee pods instead.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 