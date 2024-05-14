Council Move Will Breathe Life Back Into The Heart Of The City

Wellington City Council’s planned relocation to 68 Jervois Quay will bring the council back to the heart of the city, and Cornerstone is pleased to be playing a significant role in revitalising Te Ngākau Civic Square.

Cornerstone Chief Executive John Yiappos says “Through our investment in 68 Jervois Quay and securing this agreement with the Council, we are excited to be part of the rejuvenation of this much-loved part of Wellington.”

“We are committed to Wellington and are planning to continue to invest across the city on other projects.”

All of the Council’s office-based operations will be accommodated within the 11 storey, 17,500 sqm building, as well as being located across the road and with views of Te Ngākau Civic Square.

The building will have a 5 Green Star rating and is being upgraded with seismic strengthening to 100% New Building Standard (NBS) yellow chapter.

“The upgrades we have made provide a modern, sustainable and future-proofed building at a fraction of the cost and carbon footprint of a new build,” says Corey McMeeking, General Manager, Cornerstone.

The building will be designed to meet the Council’s specifications for a mix of office, civic and public space requirements.

“The refurbished building provides Council with a professional, modern working environment at a price that acknowledges ratepayer’s need for value.

“Details of the lease are commercially sensitive, but Council is committed to a long-term lease and Cornerstone’s on-going investment in the capital,” says Mr McMeeking.

“Cornerstone is proud to deliver a solution for Council that will play a part in helping revitalise the Te Ngākau Civic Square precinct,” says Mr Yiappos.

The building renovations are due to be completed by mid-next year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

