New Forests Announces Christine Loh As New Independent Director

New Forests Pty Ltd, the international sustainable forestry investment manager, today announced the appointment of Christine Loh as an independent director to its board. Her appointment supports New Forests’ global growth aspirations and desire to scale environmental and social impact in the forest sector.

Ms. Loh brings to New Forests a wealth of international experience across government and public policy, finance, and academia with a focus on energy, climate change, and environmental issues. Christine previously served as Under-Secretary for the Environment for the Hong Kong Government (2012-2017) and is currently Chief Development Strategist at the Institute for the Environment, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She holds a number of Board and advisory positions, including Director and Trustee of CDP Worldwide, a London-based organisation that runs a global disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions to manage environmental impacts.

Ms. Loh said, “I am excited to be joining the board of New Forests at a time of expansion for the business in Asia, the US and other markets. I have been impressed by New Forests’ track record and feel strongly aligned with its vision of seeing forestry as a key sector in the transition to a sustainable future. Joining the Board of New Forests gives me an opportunity to bring together my experience in public policy, environmental issues, and the finance and corporate sectors in supporting New Forests’ growth strategy over the coming decade.”

David Brand, CEO and Chairman of New Forests said, “Christine’s appointment will bolster the depth of experience, global perspective, and talent that we have on our board. She is also aligned with our vision to see institutional forestry investment play a significant role in the transition to a net zero emission future, enhance biodiversity and conservation, and create economic opportunities for rural communities.”

Ms Loh has had a distinguished career in both the public and private sector. She was the co-founder of Civic Exchange, an independent non-profit think tank. While holding public office, Ms. Loh championed many reforms including land inheritance rights for the indigenous women of the New Territories and introduced and passed the historic Protection of the Harbour Ordinance. Prior to her career in politics, she had a 14-year career in the private commercial sector in physical commodities trading. She is a published author on public policy, US-China relations, climate change and the environment.

Ms. Loh’s appointment is effective from 1 May 2021.

About New Forests

New Forests is a sustainable real assets manager offering leading-edge strategies in responsible forestry with USD 4.5 billion in AUM across a global portfolio of nearly 1 million hectares (2.4 million acres) of forestry and conservation investments. As global demand for resources grows, there is a need to increase productivity while ensuring the conservation of the world’s remaining natural forests. New Forests seeks to create investment strategies that provide lasting solutions to this challenge. Through responsible management of forests and other real assets, we create shared benefit for investors and local communities alike. New Forests is a Certified B Corp with offices and assets in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and the U.S. To learn more, visitwww.newforests.com.au.

© Scoop Media

