Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Forests Announces Christine Loh As New Independent Director

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 11:19 am
Press Release: New Forests

New Forests Pty Ltd, the international sustainable forestry investment manager, today announced the appointment of Christine Loh as an independent director to its board. Her appointment supports New Forests’ global growth aspirations and desire to scale environmental and social impact in the forest sector.

Ms. Loh brings to New Forests a wealth of international experience across government and public policy, finance, and academia with a focus on energy, climate change, and environmental issues. Christine previously served as Under-Secretary for the Environment for the Hong Kong Government (2012-2017) and is currently Chief Development Strategist at the Institute for the Environment, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She holds a number of Board and advisory positions, including Director and Trustee of CDP Worldwide, a London-based organisation that runs a global disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions to manage environmental impacts.

Ms. Loh said, “I am excited to be joining the board of New Forests at a time of expansion for the business in Asia, the US and other markets. I have been impressed by New Forests’ track record and feel strongly aligned with its vision of seeing forestry as a key sector in the transition to a sustainable future. Joining the Board of New Forests gives me an opportunity to bring together my experience in public policy, environmental issues, and the finance and corporate sectors in supporting New Forests’ growth strategy over the coming decade.”

David Brand, CEO and Chairman of New Forests said, “Christine’s appointment will bolster the depth of experience, global perspective, and talent that we have on our board. She is also aligned with our vision to see institutional forestry investment play a significant role in the transition to a net zero emission future, enhance biodiversity and conservation, and create economic opportunities for rural communities.”

Ms Loh has had a distinguished career in both the public and private sector. She was the co-founder of Civic Exchange, an independent non-profit think tank. While holding public office, Ms. Loh championed many reforms including land inheritance rights for the indigenous women of the New Territories and introduced and passed the historic Protection of the Harbour Ordinance. Prior to her career in politics, she had a 14-year career in the private commercial sector in physical commodities trading. She is a published author on public policy, US-China relations, climate change and the environment.

Ms. Loh’s appointment is effective from 1 May 2021.

About New Forests 

New Forests is a sustainable real assets manager offering leading-edge strategies in responsible forestry with USD 4.5 billion in AUM across a global portfolio of nearly 1 million hectares (2.4 million acres) of forestry and conservation investments. As global demand for resources grows, there is a need to increase productivity while ensuring the conservation of the world’s remaining natural forests. New Forests seeks to create investment strategies that provide lasting solutions to this challenge. Through responsible management of forests and other real assets, we create shared benefit for investors and local communities alike. New Forests is a Certified B Corp with offices and assets in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and the U.S. To learn more, visitwww.newforests.com.au.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Forests on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 