Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TransDiesel Celebrating 40 Years In Business

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 5:13 pm
Press Release: TransDiesel

Two Kiwi mates who started their business in a London flat have reached the significant milestone of 40-years in business together.

TransDiesel, a Christchurch-based distributor of construction equipment, diesel engines, transmissions, generator sets as well as oil and filtration products, started with the refurbishment of a single transmission almost four decades ago and has since grown into a nationwide business employing more than 260 people and trading at nearly $200M annually.

TransDiesel Christchurch Office

“In those early years, the founding mates referred to themselves as pirates, as they shook up the industry, putting the customer firmly front of mind,” said Mike McKessar, Managing Director of TransDiesel New Zealand.

“It’s this people-focussed ethos which has become the backbone of the company and contributed to its success over so many years.”

Since those small beginnings, TransDiesel has morphed into an operation with 17 branches around the country, helping to ensure prompt and efficient service for customers.

“We have the distribution rights to the Volvo range of construction equipment, which is a real privilege as it’s a market leader and so highly regarded around the world,” said Mr McKessar.

“It’s through the supply of such equipment to particular sectors that we contribute to the development of national infrastructure and associated projects.

“From a lubricant perspective, we are the New Zealand distributor of Shell engine oil - so you could say we literally play a key role in helping to keep the country moving.”

Other brands, products and services available from TransDiesel and its team of field representatives includes Yanmar construction equipment, Perkins engines and Kohler engines and power generation.

“In a nutshell, TransDiesel offers an extensive, nationwide sales and service network which delivers a one-stop-shop when it comes to all things industry related,” said Mr McKessar.

“We are a brand with long-established trust and reputation, offering world-class products and we stand by what we supply through our customer promise of ‘we’ve got your back.’

“Machinery operators need to be able to depend on their product, know it’s fit for purpose and, most importantly, feel safe when using it. We have some big plans as we celebrate our 40th year and look forward to not only developing our brand, but expanding on what we offer to our loyal customers.”

For more information about TransDiesel and to learn more about the brands they represent as well as products and services available, visit https://www.transdiesel.com/40years

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TransDiesel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>

BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>


Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 