Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shaving Your Beard Could Save Your Life

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Industrial Safety News

Even a small amount of stubble can prevent respiratory protective equipment, or RPE, forming a correct seal. This can mean while a worker is wearing the appropriate RPE, they are still inhaling potentially harmful materials which may cause health issues.

A clean shave goes hand in hand with the correct RPE for the job. Ensuring workers are aware of the need to be clean shaven when wearing RPE is vital.

“When our inspectors are out and about they see a lot of workers with beards while wearing RPE, and these workers usually don’t realise this is putting their health at risk,” says WorkSafe Manager Health, Api Poutasi.

“We want to make sure all workers are looking after their health. Getting cancer or another illness because you prioritised stylish facial hair isn’t a good idea.”

WorkSafe estimates show cancers and respiratory harm account for 31% of work-related health problems in New Zealand.

“Wearing RPE is one step to prevent adding to this statistic, but it needs to go hand-in-hand with having a shave to make sure any RPE which is worn is forming a proper seal,” says Poutasi.

“This serves as a reminder for workers and business of the small things which add up to help keep workers safe. If you wouldn’t go on a construction site without wearing boots, if you wouldn’t drive your car without wearing your seatbelt, you shouldn’t wear RPE without having a shave.”

Poutasi says businesses still need to look at their actions around their workers and ensure appropriate actions are in place.

Reminding workers to shave before they come in to work or allowing them to return home to shave (if applicable) are small steps which can protect their health. Businesses can make workers aware ahead of time that they will need to wear RPE for a specific task to allow them time to shave.

Alternatively if another, clean shaven, worker is available, they can be assigned with the task which requires the use of RPE. The worker with facial hair should be reminded of the risks of wearing RPE which doesn’t form a correct seal.

“As with all risk mitigation and interventions, businesses must consider every situation individually because not every worker or site is the same,” Poutasi points out.

“Not every worker can shave. For some workers facial hair is part of their culture or faith. Businesses need to consider alternative protective measures for those workers – there are ways to prevent dust and materials being inhaled, or maybe those workers need to perform another role on site to avoid that risk.”

You can find further advice for businesses on RPE on WorkSafe’s RPE advice for businesses webpage.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Industrial Safety News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

E Tu: ‘Sense Of Mourning’ As Norske Skog Mill Set To Close

Workers at Norske Skog’s Tasman Mill now know they’ll be losing their jobs in little over a month’s time.
On Wednesday afternoon, workers were told the mill will be stopping production from the end of June... More>>




Stats NZ: Card Spending Sees Strong Growth In May

Seasonally adjusted card spending rose by $189 million (2.3 percent) between April 2021 and May 2021, Stats NZ said today.
Spending rose across all industries for the first time since New Zealand moved to level 1 in June 2020... More>>


Stats NZ: Impacts Of COVID-19 On New-home Building Projects

Around half of surveyed building projects for new homes in Auckland have reported a moderate to severe impact associated with COVID-19 in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>

E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 