New Zealand To Host Hybrid APEC CEO Summit

10 June 2021

Plans for New Zealand’s hosting of the APEC CEO Summit 2021 were confirmed at a business event hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland this evening.

Held annually, the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit is one of the Asia-Pacific’s premier business forums. It attracts a wide range of influential CEOs from some of the largest companies in the world.

In her address, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern touched on the importance of the APEC 2021 CEO Summit as an exciting chance for business executives and thought leaders to engage with each other and with APEC leaders on the most pressing issues of the day. She also highlighted the opportunity to showcase New Zealand as a safe, inclusive, digitally creative and easy place to do business.

For the first time ever, in November 2021, the APEC CEO Summit will be hosted as a hybrid event. Attendees in Auckland will join virtual participants from around the world in a rolling format over several days just prior to the APEC Economy Leaders Meeting.

Also speaking at the APEC 2021 Live with Business event this evening, CEO Summit 2021 Chair Barbara Chapman confirmed that this year’s summit will be held across November 11th and 12th during New Zealand’s hosting of the APEC Leaders week in November.

“The APEC CEO Summit only comes to New Zealand once every 21 years so this New Zealand’s opportunity to engage with world leaders, to engage with others around the APEC region and to engage with top tier CEOs on matters that are important to the world, to the Asia-Pacific region, and to New Zealand,” Ms Chapman said.

“Attending the events in person will mean that business leaders can have an experience communicating with the live speakers on stage but also interact with the other speakers around the world on screen through the virtual platform,” Ms Chapman said.

“The event will run across two days but the platform will be live for a much longer period. Attendees will not only be able to access the plenary sessions but a full suite of on- demand video presentations. There will also be a connection zone where delegates are able share thoughts and arrange meetings with other delegates,” she added.

Premier Corporate Partners confirmed

“We are delighted that PwC will retain their long association as Knowledge Partner of the CEO Summit and to assist us to deliver this world-class hybrid event, they will be joined by additional Premier Partners Contact Energy, Fonterra, Microsoft and Westpac NZ for the APEC CEO Summit 2021,” Ms Chapman confirmed.

APEC 2021 Live with Business series

The APEC CEO Summit 2021 will be preceded by a five-part APEC 2021 LIVE with Business series of panel events, hosted live from New Zealand and available to global audiences online, Ms Chapman also confirmed.

Starting in August, APEC 2021 LIVE with Business will look at the future of business and the way that business can work with government. Discussions will focus on: recovering sustainably, food safety, renewable energy transfer, inclusive business and a digital future of work.

“As we stare down one of the biggest economic challenges of our generation, business has an opportunity to reset and do things differently. APEC 2021 LIVE with Business will bring together leading business figures and thought leaders as we navigate a recovery from COVID-19, and ask – where to from here?”

“This series will help set the business agenda for the big conversations at this year’s CEO Summit.”

About the APEC CEO Summit 2021

The APEC CEO Summit is the most influential meeting of business and government in the Asia Pacific. The forum provides opportunities for governance, chief executives and world business leaders to engage with each other and with the leaders of the APEC economies. Each year, the CEO Summit draws the region’s top business leaders, intellectuals, and media personalities for interactive discussions with APEC Leaders on key trade and economic issues facing the Asia-Pacific. The summit in November will address the biggest challenges and opportunities of our time, providing a forum to develop solutions for the region’s future. It will be a hybrid event – live in Auckland, New Zealand and broadcast across the Asia-Pacific online. It will provide a unique opportunity to connect with other business leaders around the region. PwC has retained their long association as Knowledge Partner of the 2021 APEC CEO Summit. They are being joined by additional Premier Partners Contact Energy, Fonterra, Microsoft and Westpac NZ. Barbara Chapman is the Chair of the APEC CEO Summit 2021.

