My Auto Shop Releases A ‘How To’ Guide To Continue To Their Mission Of Making Car Maintenance Easier

The auto-tech company, My Auto Shop, that launched in early 2020, has released a comprehensive ‘How To’ guide this month. The guide takes common problems car owners face and breaks them down in an easy way to follow.

My Auto Shop founder Andy Bowie said:

“To continue our mission of making the task of looking after your car less daunting for the everyday, non-mechanical, Kiwi, we’ve put out a series of DIY tips for common problems. Whether you’ve got a flat tyre, need to top up your washer fluid, change your wipers or check your tyre pressure, we’ve removed all the jargon to make it easy.

With over 3.5 million small passenger cars in NZ, we know there’s a need for easy-to-understand info for owners. We regularly get people calling us to try book in easy jobs like a wiper blade change or bulb replacement. Instead of trying to book them into a mechanic, we want to empower our customers to be able to solve it themselves, in a way that’s the same as following a cooking recipe, to save both money and time.

It’s no secret that cars are getting more & more complicated. Younger generations are less likely to be found tinkering on their cars on the weekend and can be daunted by trying to fix anything that goes wrong. At My Auto Shop, we want to make that easier for the everyday car owner.

The team of experts plan to continually update this guide to keep it relevant and encompass new asks from our community.”

More: My Auto Shop How To Guide

