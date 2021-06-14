Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission Names New CEO

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Strong as its new CEO.

He replaces Annabelle Sheehan, who stepped down from the role in May to return to Australia after three and a half years in the role.

Making the announcement, NZFC Board Chair Dame Kerry Prendergast said “David is a strategic leader with senior leadership experience across government, the defence force and the film industry. He is passionate about the art of film, filmmaking, the sustainability of the New Zealand screen industry and its contribution to New Zealand’s culture and economy.”

Since 2006, David has been a specialist advisor to major motion pictures and international streaming TV series including Disney’s Mulan and Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series. He is a co-owner of Wellington-based Craftinc.Films Limited and has written, directed and produced several independent short films that have won awards at international film festivals, as well as collaborating on large multi-media theatre productions.

In 2015, David was a founding member and inaugural Chair of ScreenSafe, an independent pan-industry body established to improve the New Zealand screen sector’s health and safety and ensure safe workplaces for all persons involved in screen production.

Currently David is leading the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE), at Te Amorangi Mātauranga Matua Tertiary Education Commission, which is charged with creating a strong, unified, sustainable vocational education system.

David is a former Lieutenant Colonel with a distinguished 22-year NZ Army career serving in the Middle East, Sarajevo, Bosnia and East Timor, with two United Nations Commendations for Service to Peace.

Born and raised in Upper Hutt, David resides in Wellington.

Dame Kerry added, “Together with his strategic leadership, work in the film industry, independent filmmaking and his extensive experience supporting Government agencies across a range of organisations, myself and the Board very much look forward to working with him as he leads the New Zealand Film Commission into the future.”

David will take up the role of CEO on July 12th.

