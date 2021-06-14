Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission Names New CEO

Monday, 14 June 2021, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Strong as its new CEO.

He replaces Annabelle Sheehan, who stepped down from the role in May to return to Australia after three and a half years in the role.

Making the announcement, NZFC Board Chair Dame Kerry Prendergast said “David is a strategic leader with senior leadership experience across government, the defence force and the film industry. He is passionate about the art of film, filmmaking, the sustainability of the New Zealand screen industry and its contribution to New Zealand’s culture and economy.”

Since 2006, David has been a specialist advisor to major motion pictures and international streaming TV series including Disney’s Mulan and Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series. He is a co-owner of Wellington-based Craftinc.Films Limited and has written, directed and produced several independent short films that have won awards at international film festivals, as well as collaborating on large multi-media theatre productions.

In 2015, David was a founding member and inaugural Chair of ScreenSafe, an independent pan-industry body established to improve the New Zealand screen sector’s health and safety and ensure safe workplaces for all persons involved in screen production.

Currently David is leading the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE), at Te Amorangi Mātauranga Matua Tertiary Education Commission, which is charged with creating a strong, unified, sustainable vocational education system.

David is a former Lieutenant Colonel with a distinguished 22-year NZ Army career serving in the Middle East, Sarajevo, Bosnia and East Timor, with two United Nations Commendations for Service to Peace.

Born and raised in Upper Hutt, David resides in Wellington.

Dame Kerry added, “Together with his strategic leadership, work in the film industry, independent filmmaking and his extensive experience supporting Government agencies across a range of organisations, myself and the Board very much look forward to working with him as he leads the New Zealand Film Commission into the future.”

David will take up the role of CEO on July 12th.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Film Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Energy Resources Aotearoa: Doubling Of Coal Use Shows Need For Local Natural Gas

New figures showing a near doubling of coal-fired electricity generation highlight New Zealand’s energy shortage and the need for natural gas as a lower carbon alternative, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa... More>>


E Tu: ‘Sense Of Mourning’ As Norske Skog Mill Set To Close

Workers at Norske Skog’s Tasman Mill now know they’ll be losing their jobs in little over a month’s time.
On Wednesday afternoon, workers were told the mill will be stopping production from the end of June... More>>




Stats NZ: Card Spending Sees Strong Growth In May

Seasonally adjusted card spending rose by $189 million (2.3 percent) between April 2021 and May 2021, Stats NZ said today.
Spending rose across all industries for the first time since New Zealand moved to level 1 in June 2020... More>>




Auction: 1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s... More>>

Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>

E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 