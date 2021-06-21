Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Take The Stag Do Party On Tour With Kiwiness Tours

Monday, 21 June 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Kiwiness Tours

Based in Matakana, North Auckland, Kiwiness Tours are offering a unique take on the traditional Stag Do with the introduction of their new Stag Tours of the Matakana Coast.

Kiwiness Tours owner/operator Vanessa Wards believes the Matakana Coast has some of the best stag party activities on offer and with their tailor-made stag do experience, will provide the perfect sendoff into married life.

"Taking the hassle out of planning is what we specialise in", says Wards. "A memorable experience is so much more than just a memorable event!”

Able to cater to a wide range of tastes and expectations, each tour is unique to the group involved, with a private passenger vehicle provided and a laid back but experienced driver at the wheel.

"The Matakana Coast is the perfect location for an epic stag do", says Wards. "Whether it’s a brewery tour, pub crawl or chilled out game of golf, each group is spoiled for choice".

"If you have been charged with planning an Auckland Stag Party, don't fret, we have you covered. Your mates and the man of the moment will be living it up large with an awesome Stag Do Party on the Matakana Coast, with no worries about getting home safe and sound for the big day to follow”.

The Kiwiness tour team are ready for your for upcoming Stag Do and are sure to provide a memorable and entertaining experience.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kiwiness Tours on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 